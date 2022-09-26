ROGERSVILLE — At its next meeting, the Hawkins County Commission will vote on resolutions concerning water projects and to appropriate grant money from the state to local municipalities as well as local utility districts.
The commission will vote Monday on three resolutions related to water projects. The first is about a project to expand Lakeview Utility District water lines for two miles on New Salem Road.
According to the resolution, this project is needed because the wells on New Salem Road were found to contain gasoline range organics and volatile organic compounds, which are both cancer-causing agents.
The project is estimated to cost approximately $863,120 and would be paid for using the county’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds.
The two remaining resolutions concerning water projects relate to the distribution of federal ARP funds by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation to local municipalities and utility districts.
The county received a total of $6,365,481.35 in ARP funds that are designated to be used to cover the cost of TDEC-approved drinking water, wastewater and stormwater projects.
Each town, city and utility district submitted scorecards to TDEC, which determined which projects they would be able to use this money for.
The first resolution related to this money proposes allocating a total of $1.5 million to the towns of Rogersville, Surgoinsville, Mount Carmel and the city of Church Hill.
When broken down, each municipality will receive a different percentage of the funds, with Rogersville receiving $650,035.21; Surgoinsville getting $156,020.52; Mount Carmel receiving $303,440.30 and Church Hill getting $390,503.97.
The second resolution related to these funds proposes allocating a total of $4,865,481.30 to six different utility districts with a 15% match that could be reduced to 10% if TDEC deems the project collaborative.
The utility districts that will be receiving the funds are the Russellville Whitesburg Utility District, First Utility District, Persia Utility District, Lakeview Utility District, Mooresburg Utility District and Bean Station Utility District.
If approved, all municipalities and utility districts receiving ARP funds will be responsible for forming their own contractual agreements with contractors, engineers and other necessary parties.