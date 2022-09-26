Hawkins County Commission

The Hawkins County Commission met on Monday and passed the 2022-23 budget with a $1.8 million deficit. The budget includes a 15 cent property tax increase and a 9% raise for county employees.

 TESSA WORLEY/Kingsport Times News

ROGERSVILLE — At its next meeting, the Hawkins County Commission will vote on resolutions concerning water projects and to appropriate grant money from the state to local municipalities as well as local utility districts.

The commission will vote Monday on three resolutions related to water projects. The first is about a project to expand Lakeview Utility District water lines for two miles on New Salem Road.

