ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education will vote on providing families with an allotment to help cover school supplies as many households are struggling with the increased cost of living.

“The board will take action, pending approval on Thursday, to supplement the state-provided instructional supply allotment by $40.00 per student,” said Director of Schools Matt Hixson in a press release.

