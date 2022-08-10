The Hawkins County Board of Education includes: (L-R front) board secretary Jennifer michel, vice chair Debbie Shedden, chairman Chris Christian, Judy Trent, Jackie Charles, Kathy Cradic, and board attorney Jim Phillips; (back row L-R) director Matt Hixson, McClure Boyd, and Tecky Hicks.
The Hawkins County Board of Education includes: (L-R front) board secretary Jennifer michel, vice chair Debbie Shedden, chairman Chris Christian, Judy Trent, Jackie Charles, Kathy Cradic, and board attorney Jim Phillips; (back row L-R) director Matt Hixson, McClure Boyd, and Tecky Hicks.
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education will vote on providing families with an allotment to help cover school supplies as many households are struggling with the increased cost of living.
“The board will take action, pending approval on Thursday, to supplement the state-provided instructional supply allotment by $40.00 per student,” said Director of Schools Matt Hixson in a press release.
Based on 2021-2022 enrollment figures, the increased allotment would cost the school system an additional $250,000.
“This generous and well-timed adjustment will assist our students’ households most-affected by recent soaring gas prices, food costs, and general cost of living demands and relieve parents of feeling the need to provide school supplies typically requested,” Hixson said.
“If parents have already received lists from their students’ teachers regarding needs, they can always continue to contribute if they are able to do so,” Hixson said. “However, with the board action, there is no need to stretch already tight family budgets to start the school year.”
Hixson said he is pleased that the BOE is trying to give families a bit of financial relief.
“I want to thank the board for developing this idea and for prioritizing it over the last few weeks as we worked out details.”
The school board will consider the allotment during its meeting at Volunteer High School at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.