BRISTOL — Since the United States Supreme Court struck down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act — the federal law that prohibited sports betting — in 2018, the popularity of sports betting has grown enormously.
Nowadays, more than two dozen states allow betting on sports in some capacity, whether it be retail (in-person) or online. Tennessee and Virginia have legalized sports betting online, and nearly every state has at least considered doing so.
Virginia has allowed in-person betting, which people can do at Hard Rock in Bristol.
Some states have seen billions wagered on a monthly basis, and tens of billions have been bet on sports since 2018.
Experts estimate that Virginia could reach more than a $7 billion handle annually, although some have put the number at $6 billion or less.
Virginia became the fastest state to reach $1 billion in wagers.
HOW SPORTS BETTING IS TAXED
When Virginia launched both retail and mobile sports betting, it took only one month to show massive revenue spikes.
The state taxes online sports betting revenue at 15% on the adjusted gross revenue, and in November 2021, tax revenues grew to $4.3 million, according to www.virginiacasinos.com, which is overseen by the Virginia Lottery.
Of that, 97.5% of the tax dollars go into the general fund, while the remaining 2.5% is earmarked for problem gambling support.
KEY NUMBERS AND TERMS
The handle is the amount of money wagered across all sportsbooks. So, if the total handle for a month is $100 million, that means collectively the sportsbooks accepted $100 million in wagers.
In February of this year, the state’s handle surpassed $401 million for the fifth consecutive month.
More than $33 million was wagered just on the Super Bowl.
The term “revenue” in sports betting is a little different than in the usual business sense.
Gross gaming revenue represents the amount of money left from the handle after sportsbooks pay out bets for the month. If, of $100 million in bets, sports books paid out $92 million to winners, the GGR would be $8 million.
AGR represents the GGR minus deductions like the federal excise tax (which is 0.25% of handle) and promotional dollars given out in the form of deposit bonuses or free bets. In Virginia, sportsbooks make these deductions, and then the amount left is the number taxed by the state.
HARD ROCK SPORTSBOOK
The Hard Rock Sportsbook is located across from the sports bar.
The sportsbook has five available betting windows and 19 kiosks throughout the property. There will be 15 kiosks in the sportsbook and four others will be found on the casino floor.
At the kiosks, you can bet on up to 20 teams, while at the windows, the maximum is eight. You do not have to be a Virginia resident to place a wager, but you must be at least 21 years old. There is a $5 minimum wager.
The types of wagers that Hard Rock Sportsbook will offer include straight bets, parlays, teasers and futures.
The house rules for the sportsbook can be found at hardrockhotelcasinobristol.com/sportsbook.
Some of the sports available to bet on include football, basketball, baseball, hockey, soccer, combat sports like boxing or MMA, auto racing, golf and more.
The Hard Rock Sportsbook does not yet offer betting on horse racing.
The Hard Rock Bristol Sportsbook does have a mobile app and it is live. It can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play Store.
COLLECTING WINNINGS
For those lucky ones who make a winning wager, collecting is fairly simple.
You may bring the winning ticket to the Hard Rock Sportsbook where the wager was placed and see an agent to collect.
You can also insert the winning ticket into a betting kiosk and receive a cash voucher in return, which you may cash at Hard Rock Sportsbook or the casino cage.
If the sportsbook is closed, visit the casino cage for after-hours cashing.
You also can collect your winnings by mail by referring to the back of your ticket for mail-in instructions or by visiting the website.
All tickets must be redeemed at the sportsbook in which they were written.