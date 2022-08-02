N2107P68001C

Cars aren’t important to Liz Gendreau, founder of the website Chief Mom Officer, but family time is. So instead of spending money on a new car, she puts her money into family activities and stretches her budget by taking advantage of free museum passes, local libraries and free state parks.

In some ways, feeling “rich” is less about how many zeroes you have in your bank account and more about knowing how to use them to get what you want out of life.

For author and certified financial planner Tom Corley, feeling rich comes from having an Irish pub-style structure in his back yard in New Jersey that allows him to invite friends over for outdoor drinks. For Liz Gendreau, founder of the website Chief Mom Officer, that feeling comes from taking advantage of free, fun activities like visiting local state parks in her home state of Connecticut. And financial counselor Andi Wrenn in Raleigh, North Carolina, finds that feeling when she climbs into her RV and goes for a road trip.

This column was provided to the Associated Press by the personal finance website NerdWallet. The content is for educational and informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. Kimberly Palmer is a personal finance expert at NerdWallet and author of “Smart Mom, Rich Mom.” Email: kpalmer@nerdwallet.com.

