Kelly Price

Kelly Price

 Nathan Mays

KINGSPORT — Eastman Credit Union members can expect to share another $15 million Extraordinary Dividend in January 2023.

Recently approved by ECU’s volunteer board of directors, this payout will bring the new total to $177 million returned to members since it began in 1998.

