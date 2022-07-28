KINGSPORT — Eastman released its second quarter financial results Thursday afternoon with increased sales and net earnings.

Eastman second quarter 2022 breakdown

The Kingsport-based company saw a 15% revenue increase across the quarter (which excludes the impact of the divested rubber additives and adhesives resins product lines sale). Eastman also saw $2.78 billion in sales revenue, up from $2.65 billion from the second quarter for 2021. A press release from the company reaffirms its projected $9.50 to $10 adjusted earnings per share for 2022.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video