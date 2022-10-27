KINGSPORT — Earnings and sales decreased for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 2021, Kingsport-based Eastman Chemical Co. announced Thursday afternoon.
Eastman stocks at the close of trading Thursday ended at $75.56, down 20 cents, or .26%, for the day.
A news release quoting Eastman CEO and Board of Directors Chairman Mark Costa said inflation — specifically increased costs for raw material, transportation, energy and distribution — contributed to the decreases, as did a July 22 power outage at the Kingsport facility.
The company, founded in Kingsport in 1920, had 2021 revenue of approximately $10.5 billion.
Earnings before interest and taxes, or EBIT, were $324 million, down from $370 million for the third quarter of 2021, while sales dropped from $2.720 billion to $2.709 billion comparing the quarters year-to-year.
Adjusted for interest and taxes, earnings dropped from $445 million to $333 million. Earnings per diluted share dropped from $2.57 to $2.46, while adjusted earnings for diluted share dropped from $2.46 to $2.05.
Net cash provided by operating activities dropped from $547 million to $256 million.
COSTA'S TAKE
“Our team has done an excellent job managing through a challenging environment, including driving mix improvement with innovative products and demonstrating commercial excellence in our pricing,” Costa said in the release.
“We remained focused on implementing significant price increases to offset higher raw material, energy, distribution and other costs, which were at a higher level in the third quarter than at any other time during this inflationary period."
COSTA OUTLOOK FOR REST OF 2022
"Looking forward to the fourth quarter, challenges to the global economy have increased, including softening end-market demand, accelerated inventory destocking and the strong U.S. dollar," Costa said. He also predicted continued high energy, raw material and distribution costs "will limit spread improvement" in specialty businesses.
"Putting this all together, we expect fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 adjusted EPS (earnings per share) to be between $1.10 and $1.40 and $8.05 and $8.35, respectively, and operating cash flow to be between $1 billion and $1.2 billion," Costa said.
NUMBERS IN LINE WITH SEPTEMBER UPDATE
The news release from the chemical, fibers and plastics maker said the company delivered third-quarter results in line with its mid-September update, including:
⦁ Reaching a definitive agreement with PepsiCo to baseload its planned third molecular recycling facility;
⦁ Having third-quarter revenue increase 13%, excluding the impacts of the divested rubber additives and adhesives resins product lines and foreign currency exchange rates;
⦁ Implementing double-digit price increases across all operating segments to offset significant levels of continued inflation; and
⦁ Taking "decisive actions" to reduce costs by approximately $150 million in 2023.
Eastman will host a conference call with industry analysts 8 a.m. on Friday. To listen to the live webcast of the conference call and view the accompanying slides and prepared remarks, go to investors.eastman.com, Events & Presentations.