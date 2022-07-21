The collapsed Tenneva hotel

The site of the collapsed hotel in downtown Bristol has been at a standstill since the initial damage occurred on Sept. 25, 2020.

 Robert Sorrell/Bristol Now

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Dueling lawsuits filed in connection with the 2020 collapse of the Tenneva Holiday Inn in downtown Bristol will likely be heard by a jury in late 2023, federal court records show.

On Feb. 25, Cincinnati Insurance Co. filed a complaint in U.S. District Court in Greeneville for a declaratory judgment against Tenneva LLC, the company developing the hotel. The suit is about the insurance company’s coverages of the property and what it believes it is required to pay.

