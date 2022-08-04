NerdWallet Millennial Money Job Hunting Retirement

Commuters pass through Grand Central Terminal on March 10, 2020, in New York. Millennials are known for changing jobs often, but how does that affect their retirement savings? That depends on several factors. It’s a good idea to weigh the pros and cons before taking the leap.

 AP Photo/Mark Lennihan,

Millennials have been coined the “job-hopping generation,” and I’ve contributed to that stereotype. I started my career at 22 and have job-hopped almost every year since. For many of those years, I was young and restless, and there was another part of me looking for more fulfilling work and pay that reflected what I was worth.

In some ways, changing jobs set back my retirement savings. There are things I wish I’d learned earlier, like how to start retirement planning, the importance of developing high-demand skills, and the art of negotiating benefits. But it has also helped me improve my earnings. Once “lifestyle creep” — when your income increases and your spending habits do, too — stopped getting the best of me, earning more meant I could save more for retirement.

This column was provided to the Associated Press by the personal finance website NerdWallet. The content is for educational and informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. Elizabeth Ayoola is a writer at NerdWallet. Contact her at eayoola@nerdwallet.com.

