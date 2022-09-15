BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Casino increased its adjusted gross revenues for the month of August, the Virginia Lottery reported Thursday.

The temporary casino generated more than $14 million in AGR, up from the approximately $12 million it brought in during July, the monthly report from the Virginia Lottery shows. According to the release, the casino also generated more than $2.5 million in taxes.

