Bristol Casino 25

Craps table at the new Bristol Casino.

 Ned Jilton II/Kingsport Times News

BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Casino generated more than $13.4 million in adjusted gross revenues from slots and table games in January, the Virginia Lottery stated Wednesday in a news release.

The AGR for Bristol declined form roughly $14.8 million in December. 

