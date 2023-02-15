BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Casino generated more than $13.4 million in adjusted gross revenues from slots and table games in January, the Virginia Lottery stated Wednesday in a news release.
The AGR for Bristol declined form roughly $14.8 million in December.
The casino generated more than $1.4 million in taxes, the lottery reported. Additionally, as a result of periodic reviews, HR Bristol’s tax payment for January activity was adjusted to reflect a credit for overpayments related to gaming revenues taxed from July through December, 2022.
The lottery showed the casino earned $10,636,784.78 from 870 slot machines and $2.97,761.50 from 21 table games for a total of $13,434,546.28
State tax funds from the casino’s AGR are required by the commonwealth to go toward the Problem Gambling Treatment and Support Fund, the Family and Children’s Trust Fund, and the host locality. However, the statute also specifies the portion of taxes from the Bristol Casino normally reserved for the host locality go to the Regional Improvement Commission, which was designed to facilitate revenue sharing from Virginia’s first-ever casino in Bristol throughout Southwest Virginia.
The commission will receive $467,918.75; the Problem Gambling Treatment and Support Fund will see $11,230.05; the Family and Children’s Trust Fund will receive $2,807.51; and $921,799.94 will remain in the Gaming Proceeds Fund.
The temporary Bristol Casino opened at the former Bristol Mall site on July 8 2022.
Additionally, the lottery reported gaming activity for a partial month of operations from Rivers Casino Portsmouth which opened on Jan. 23, 2023.
During January, gaming revenues from the two Virginia casinos totaled nearly $22.5 million. Virginia law assesses a graduated tax on a casino’s AGR, or wagers minus winnings, and over $3 million in taxes were paid to the Gaming Proceeds Fund.
Rivers Casino Portsmouth reported revenue of more than $9 million.
The Virginia Lottery Board approved the casino license for HR Bristol in April 2022, and the temporary facility on the site of the former Bristol Mall opened to the public on July 8. The Virginia Lottery Board approved the casino license for Rivers Casino Portsmouth in November 2022.
The Virginia Lottery assumed regulatory oversight of casino gaming in the commonwealth in 2020. Taxes generated by casino gaming will benefit priorities as determined by the General Assembly.