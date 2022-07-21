BIG STONE GAP — After about two years of Zoom meetings, a Southwest Virginia economic development working group has gotten back to face-to-face discussions.
About 20 members of the New Economy Network, a group and individual forum sponsored by regional advocacy group Appalachian Voices, met on Wednesday at the Big Stone Gap Visitors Center to catch up on developments since a 2019 meeting on economic development strategies.
New Economy Field Coordinator Emma Kelly said the meeting reinforces the group’s three goals of supporting entrepreneurship, providing workforce support and increasing equitable land access in far southwest Virginia.
NEN member Paul O’Quinn said part of the group’s entrepreneurial support will involve a meeting in about a week with economic development officials at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. O’Quinn said he hoped to start gathering information from budding entrepreneurs as well as those who were unsuccessful about what they see as needs to help them become successful.
Quinn and NEN member David Rouse each said small business development and support organizations do not focus on an alternative to the more frequent single or partner entrepreneurial ventures in the region — cooperative ventures with workers being the entrepreneurs.
Group members agreed that NEN should make connections to small business development centers in the region to avoid duplication of efforts. They also agreed to work with UVA Wise on networking efforts with entrepreneurs and officials as well as compiling a group small business survey.
In the worker support goal, Kelly asked NEN members to encourage parents to participate in the Appalachian Childcare Cooperative Field Study — CARE Appalachia — to determine ways to improve childcare access and influence government leaders to make improvements for childcare availability.
On the recommendation of NEN member Mary Darcy, the group also agreed to look at how area churches may be trying to organize co-op daycare service models.
The group also acknowledged private transportation access is expensive. Members agreed that area public transit programs such as Mountain Empire Transit and its pilot METGo on-demand ride system could be a starting point for improving transportation for lower- income workers.
Several members pointed to absentee landownership – especially former mine lands — as a challenge to available land for development and to fair-market taxation of those lands for government revenue.
Group members pointed to development of the Wise County Circuit Court Clerk office’s electronic land records system in the past two decades as an example to encourage other clerk’s offices to improve public land record access. That access could help better identify absentee landowners, Rouse added.
For more information
New Economy Network: https://appvoices.org/new- economy-network/
CARE Appalachia childcare survey: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1VegHP7MDwtkftlE0KTlFNDbZCMxOmwlyUXWfMTQ0wyw/viewform?ts=62c0a348&edit_requested=true