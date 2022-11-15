BALTIMORE — When Richard Thompson’s wife of 40 years was nearing the end of her life at a Baltimore County hospital, he couldn’t fathom living alone. His two beagles had died unexpectedly earlier this year, but a new rescue beagle named Tucker was the godsend he needed.

Thompson, 73, adopted Tucker from Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland in May. The beagle has been a confidant for the retired school teacher since his wife died in June.

