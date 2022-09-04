Education: B.A. The Citadel; MPA, University of Tennessee. Various U.S. Army schools culminating in graduation from the U.S. Army War College
Title: Mayor (Colonel, USA Retired)
Company: City of Kingsport
What do you do? I am the mayor.
What do you think are the keys to success? Perseverance; diligence; integrity.
Name some of your key successes: 1. In the military — Successful command at company, battalion and brigade levels. 2. City of Kingsport — The city staff, led by the city manager, has been very successful in providing world-class municipal services at a reasonable cost. The Board of Mayor & Aldermen has been instrumental in providing leadership, making key decisions, expressing a vision, being citizen-friendly, and effectively supporting the city staff. The fact that Kingsport continues to receive new citizens from across the United States is emblematic of the attractiveness and vibrancy of our city.
Who were your mentors? I had several outstanding commanders and staff supervisors during my time in the Army. In the military, we placed greater emphasis on “leadership” vs. management. As mayor, I can always depend on our former mayors to provide wise counsel and support.
Can you name a turning point in your career? Early selection for promotion to major in the Army. Being elected mayor by our citizens is an honor and humbling experience, especially after serving as an alderman, then county commissioner.
Who are your family members? Wife, Mary; son, Tucker; daughter, Margaret. Dogs, Gorgeous & Ranger.
What management books would you recommend? At this time, I tend to focus on any literature that is relevant to municipal government.
Do you read any national business publications? I subscribe to the Wall Street Journal.
One piece of advice you would give an up-and-coming manager: Maintain your integrity in all that you do.
Is there anything else you would like to add? Mission First; People Always.
