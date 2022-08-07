Name: Mike Armstrong
Age: 58ish
Education: I have obtained a doctorate of education, double majors in organizational leadership and human services administration from Nova Southeastern University, master of science degree from the University of Alabama, bachelor of science degree from Hampton University, and an associate in applied science degree from Pikes Peak Community College.
Title: Fire chief/emergency management coordinator
Company: City of Bristol, Virginia, Fire Department
What do you do? I manage a fire department that provides fire suppression, emergency medical services, fire prevention, technical rescue, hazardous materials response, public fire and life safety education, and emergency management preparedness. I am directly responsible for all human resources functions, budget, facilities, training, and equipment management.
What do you think are the keys to success? You must have dedication, drive, and commitment. Whether pursuing a college degree, a special project at work, or making an organizational change, I have learned to stay dedicated and focused on the end goal. This will require drive and commitment to seeing it through to the end.
Name some of your key successes: Having a family is first and foremost my greatest success. Next, one of my most cherished successes was obtaining an associate’s degree. It was one of the first large-scale goals I set for myself. Completing it opened the door to more higher-level goals, which eventually led to career success. The process really taught me to stay committed to a goal.
Who were your mentors? Roanoke County, VA Fire Chief Tommy Fuqua (retired); Roanoke, VA Battalion Fire Chief Billy Obenchain (retired); my wife, Debbie; and most of all my mother, Elizabeth Armstrong. Chief Fuqua and Chief Obenchain instilled in me a desire to be a well-informed professional at whatever rank I was serving. My wife had completed multiple college degrees before we even met and that really had an effect on me seeking my own college education. My mother taught me at a young age that hard work is good for you and to never stop learning. These life lessons helped paved the way for my career journey. All of these people are responsible for any success I have had along the way.
Can you name a turning point in your career? Things definitely began to improve for my career as a direct result of obtaining higher education. When I began to pursue a college degree, I quickly learned that I had to be dedicated and committed to the process. This meant putting in the hours needed to successfully complete each class and ultimately obtain my degrees (AAS, BS, MS, & Ed.D). As I adopted that mind-set to other areas of my life, I began to find success. This really gave me a new sense of drive and purpose which helped me reach many of my goals.
Who are your family members? My wife of 33-plus years, Debbie; daughter, Amanda; and mother, Elizabeth. My daughter and mother live in Roanoke. Debbie and I share our house with a Labrador retriever, a Jack Russell terrier, and a really loud cat.
What management books would you recommend? One of my all-time favorites is “Who Moved My Cheese” by Spencer Johnson. Another is “Leadership Secrets of the Rogue Warrior” by Richard Marcinko.
Do you read any national business publications? I read several trade journals related to the fire/rescue service and emergency management. I occasionally watch a few business/news shows to see what is happening around the world and with the economy.
One piece of advice you would give an up-and-coming manager? I would advise any up-and-coming manager to stay grounded and focused on your goals. Firefighters must remain calm in the midst of absolute chaos. You must learn to control the chaos or it will control you. Remain focused and you have a greater chance of achieving your goal. I use these concepts in everyday matters, not just on an emergency scene.
Is there anything else you would like to add? Pay attention to details. Small things matter! One of the most important leadership and management lessons is to take care of your people. They are the “boots on the ground.” My role as a fire chief is to support them. They are the ones actually fighting the fires and saving lives!
Moment With a Manager focuses on a company owner or top manager. If you have an idea for an article, email mwaters@timesnews.net.