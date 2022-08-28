Name: Leton L. Harding Jr.
Age: 64
Education: BA, UVA-Wise
Title: Chairman, president and CEO
Company: Powell Valley National Bank
What do you do? I am privileged to lead Powell Valley National Bank, established in 1888.
What do you think are the keys to success? Some see success as what they do. I believe that the key to success is what you do with, for and through others. I have always preferred winning as team and having shared memories of accomplishments with people, versus the so-called success of individual (my) efforts.
Name some of your key successes: I have been blessed from being the Outstanding Jaycee in Virginia in 1980, to Young Bankers of Virginia Service Award in 1994 to my recent term as chairman of the Virginia Bankers Association. However, the success I am most proud of (beyond my family) is to have been co-founder, along with Fred McClellan and Tim White, and many others of the Birthplace of Country Music Alliance (now the Birthplace of Country Music).
Who were your mentors? My father, a coal miner who taught me the value of family, hard work and caring for others. Bill Clements, president and CEO of my first bank, the Wise County National Bank. He was light years ahead of others in seeing where the banking industry was going. And Walter Ayers, my boss at the Virginia Bankers Association (VBA) who always stressed the value of integrity and honesty, especially in the political process.
Can you name a turning point in your career? When I was working for Bank of America (then Sovran Bank) and I saw in the VBA Banking Journal that John Bowers was leaving the Virginia Bankers to head up the Maryland Bankers Association. I took a leap of faith and applied for his job and then spent seven years working for all the banks in Virginia.
Who are your family members? Well, being a native of Wise County (as is my wife) I’m not sure you want me to list the 500 or so family who live here or in the region. Tammie, my wife, and our children and their spouses (Sara and Matt Johnson, Seth and Kim Harding), and the most precious of all, our grandson Jeremiah Layne Johnson.
What management books would you recommend? To me, Dale Carnegie’s book still has the most meaning of anything I have read in management. It has been 40-plus years since “How to Win Friends and Influence People” came into my life. It is featured prominently in my office collection.
Do you read any national business publications? I subscribe to and follow The Economist. And any all things Bloomberg.
One piece of advice you would give an up-and-coming manager? Always remember the folks you are leading are watching. Just like children, they pick up on things. They will know and react based on the sincerity of your efforts and if you are a “do as I say” or “do as I do” person.
Is there anything else you would like to add? For many years we have talked about working as a region. In 1982, a Times News editor shared with the Norton Jaycees during a presentation that we need to put our high school football cleats in the locker room if we want to move our region forward. I’m hoping we heed that message from long ago for our future and the benefit of our young people.
