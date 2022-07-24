Name: Jennifer Hayes
Age: 39
Education: Communications Major at ETSU
Title: Executive Director
Company: Paramount Bristol
What do you do?
Paramount Bristol is a multi-use performing arts center in the heart of downtown Bristol. I manage the venue and its staff making sure we honor our mission to preserve and enhance our historic landmark theater as a gathering place for entertainment, inspiration and education through the power of live performance and film.
What do you think are the keys to success? You can do just about anything with passion, efficiency and a good team.
Name some of your key successes:
In the past year, we have successfully re-opened our historic venue following a 17-month shutdown due to Covid-19, completed the extensive renovation of our 91-year-old facility and cultivated numerous partnerships with our neighboring businesses and organizations.
Who were your mentors?
Have you ever worked for someone who inspires you to do your best? Someone who teaches you, cheers for you, listens to your ideas and encourages you to do more? Someone who is always present? Steve Hawkins is that person for me. I had the privilege of working for him at Supertalk 92.9. I try every day to be the kind of boss for my team that he was for me.
Can you name a turning point in your career?
For most of my adult life, I have worked in radio. First, as a news anchor for Bristol Broadcasting and then as a morning show personality on 99.3 The Possum. I began working at Paramount Bristol (pre-pandemic) a few hours a week helping with special projects. I enjoyed it, but never imagined I’d leave radio full time. When Paramount Bristol’s previous Executive Director (Miles Marek) accepted a new job in California in February 2021, I was asked to step up and help manage the transition while the Board of Directors conducted a nationwide search for a new ED. I was honored eight months later when the board determined this local girl from Bluff City was the right candidate all along. Despite all those years in broadcasting, I now know this is what I was born to do.
Who are your family members?
I have been married to the most handsome, understanding and patient man, Cody Hayes for 11 years. We have a son, Richard, who is about to begin 5th grade. I am the only child of two incredibly supportive parents, Rick and Gloria Frederick.
What management books would you recommend?
Because I am relatively new to the nonprofit world, I have found “The Little Book of Nonprofit Leadership” by Erik Hanberg extremely helpful.
Do you read any national business publications?
Entrepreneur, Inc., and The Wall Street Journal
One piece of advice you would give an up-and-coming manager?
Learn to delegate. You can do anything, but not everything!
Is there anything else you would like to add? Learn more about our upcoming events at paramountbristol.org.