Name: Emily Wood
Age: 36
Education: Bachelor’s/Master’s of Public Administration from UT at Chattanooga
Title: City administrator
Company: Town of Mount Carmel
What do you do? City administrator as well as certified municipal finance officer and city recorder. Supervise the day-to-day operations of the town’s departments and administer the business of the town. Prepare and submit a yearly operating and capital improvement budget to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen for their consideration. Act as purchasing agent, record the minutes of the BMA meetings and maintain records and financials.
What do you think are the keys to success? Grit. Communication, listening and being available. Taking an objective approach when dealing with issues. How you handle failures is just as important as how you handle success. Being resilient and adaptable.
Name some of your key successes: Five-year NCAA Division 1 cross country and track athlete while completing my bachelor’s and MPA degrees. Becoming a mother and provider for my daughter while working full time.
Who were your mentors? My parents have always been my personal mentors. Mark Sandidge, retired city recorder, was a mentor when I began my career in local government.
Can you name a turning point in your career? I’ve had a few. The one that led me into my current position happened when the former city administrator announced his departure. With his encouragement and the support of other employees and the BMA, I jumped into a leadership role as interim city administrator. I had to adapt quickly to new and greater responsibilities. During the transition, I learned a lot about myself and gained confidence in myself and in my role as a leader. The BMA is working together collectively for the betterment of the town. We’ve made huge improvements at our park, in the town’s infrastructure, as well as fostering a sense of community by organizing various events to attract citizens of all ages. We’ve come a long way in a short amount of time and I couldn’t be more proud to work and live in Mount Carmel.
Who are your family members? I have a 3-year-old daughter, my parents, brother and sister-in-law, and two nephews.
What management books would you recommend? “7 habits of Highly Effective People.”
One piece of advice you would give an up-and-coming manager? Don’t take things personally and always be considerate of others.
Is there anything else you would like to add? “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” — Winston Churchill. And Go Cubs Go!
