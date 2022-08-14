Education: B.S. in Environmental Health, ETSU 1994; Sullivan North High School, 1990; Certified Public Procurement Officer (CPPO) 2014; Certified Professional Public Buyer (CPPB) 2012. (Certifications are from the Universal Public Procurement Certification Council)
Title: Procurement & contracts manager
Company: City of Kingsport
What do you do? The Procurement Department prepares, coordinates, advertises, and awards invitations to bid and requests for proposals/qualifications. We also perform the contract management function for the city along with specification development, vendor evaluation, requisition processing, procurement card program management, and mail/courier services.
What do you think are the keys to success? Positioning yourself for growth and thinking long-term. Too many people expect too much too fast. Put your time in.
Name some of your key successes: Our most recent department success has been to transition most of our contracts to an electronic signature process using software designed for that purpose. Implementation of this change has greatly increased efficiency for our internal customers and vendors.
Who were your mentors? I am grateful to Sandy Crawford for providing leadership to our department as the procurement manager and for mentoring me for several years.
Can you name a turning point in your career? Transitioning from the private sector to the public sector in 2005.
Who are your family members? Lisa is my wife and she is an RN, BSN in Kingsport. Gavin is my son and he is a 2022 D-B graduate and will be attending Milligan University in the fall.
What management books would you recommend? “The Stay Interview.”
Do you read any national business publications? Wall Street Journal
One piece of advice you would give an up-and-coming manager? The most important decisions you will make is determining who your team members will be. Focus on choosing the best employees because each individual plays a critical role in the success of the organization.
Is there anything else you would like to add? Effective leaders advocate for the betterment of the organization they serve. They also must advocate for the people whom they lead. You can do both!
