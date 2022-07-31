Name: Amanda Helton
Age: 35
Education: Bachelor of Business Administration, King University; Associate of Applied Science in Accounting, Virginia Highlands Community College
Title: Communications manager
Company: Southwest Virginia Workforce Development Board
What do you do? I manage the SWVA WDB’s marketing functions. I love helping spread the word about how we can help folks get back to work, and I relish the opportunity to brag on our astounding participants when they succeed!
Name some of your key successes: I can’t take full credit, but a recent success has been marketing our Summer Work Experience (WEX) program, where we place 16-24 year-olds in job opportunities where they can learn the ins and outs of work. One of the most significant barriers to employment for young adults is their lack of work experience. Through this program, they can work in a position they may not have been able to otherwise. This program also helps businesses as the WDB pays the worker’s wage, so there’s no cost for the labor, but they get the full benefit of an extra set of hands! We had the biggest monthly increase of enrollments we’ve ever had after advertising the WEX program, thanks to the marketing efforts and our fantastic youth case managers, who are my “boots on the ground,” helping to distribute flyers and talking up the program in their communities.
Who were your mentors? My grandfather worked for Columbus McKinnon in Damascus, Va., for nearly 40 years. He was already at work by the time I woke up in the mornings, but he always picked me up after school. Each afternoon our way home, he would impart some tidbit of advice or knowledge, mostly about how important it was to stay true to your word, be honest, never stop learning, and work hard. He worked as a machinist so he always smelled like mechanic’s grease after his shift, a scent that now brings back fond memories of our rides home. He had to drop out of school after completing third grade to help on the family farm, but he was one of the most intelligent people I’ve ever known. I often wonder what he could have achieved had he been afforded the opportunity to finish his education. Because of his guidance, I became the person I am today.
Can you name a turning point in your career? I began my career at the SWVA WDB as an administrative manager. When thinking of how we could better inform board members of our day-to-day work, I approached our executive director with the idea of starting a newsletter. She allowed me to take the project on, and we quickly discovered I had a knack for it. Then I started dabbling in graphic design. The more I did in the marketing field, the more I wanted to learn. Through lots of personal study and talking to marketing professionals, I developed the know-how I needed to effectively market the SWVA WDB’s programs and initiatives. Three years later, we have a successful e-newsletter that goes out to our board members, partners, and community members, as well as a growing social media presence. I’m always looking for new ways to engage our community.
Who are your family members? Dave is my husband of nine years, and Queenie is our 4-year-old terrier mix.
What management books would you recommend? I’m a huge fan of Brené Brown and highly recommend any of her books. “Dare to Lead” is one of my favorites.
Do you read any national business publications? I’m a Certified Workforce Development Professional, so I’m always reading the monthly newsletters from the National Association of Workforce Development Professionals. I also enjoy reading newsletters from Marketing Brew and Nonprofit Quarterly.
One piece of advice you would give an up-and-coming manager? Don’t be afraid to try something new; it may lead you to a new career.