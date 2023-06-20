Minding Your Business: What's new, trending and upcoming events

“Minding Your Business” was a column started by former business reporter Marina Waters, who now operates as the editor for the Tri-Cities Scene. I would like to continue the work she started by highlighting news, businesses and stories you might have missed.
I have now been a full-time reporter for the Kingsport Times News for more than a month. In that time, I have covered topics ranging from local musicians and ribbon cuttings to a water break and murder-for-hire case. No day is ever the same as a journalist. Here are some interesting things I’ve noticed and found from press releases and observation.
Notes from the field
This month, I attended the Spinning the Yarn Festival in Gate City, Virginia. Hosted at the Scott County Public Library, local author Rita Quillen shared about her two books “Finding Ezra” and “Wayland.”
What interested me the most was how she read daily newspapers as a primary source to find historic information for her books. She mentioned how her research led to figuring out the city of Kingsport used to offer a bounty to individuals who brought in dead rats, which she incorporated into her book. The city was once infested with the creatures, needing extra help to exterminate them.
It reminded me how so much of history, especially local history, rests between the walls of a public library. There is so much to be learned about the area in which we live, if we only took the time to dive deeper than what textbooks teach us.
Trending in Tennessee
• A study by Gardening Chores shows lavender is the most popular flower in the state of Tennessee, with an average of 2,000 searches per year. Following behind lavender is the sunflower (1,400 searches), peony (970 searches) and hydrangea (860 searches).
• The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reports a 31,802 harvest during the 2023 spring wild turkey hunting season. That’s a 6% increase from 2022 and a 2% decrease over the previous five-year average, 32,495, according to their release.
• A recent release from Pricelisto shows Mexican is the most popular cuisine in the state, with over 122,928 searches for Mexican made by Tennessee residents each month.
• Google Trends data from the past 30 days shows that ASMR, Minecraft, Fortnite, Morgan Wallen, NBA and anime are among the top 25 YouTube search queries in the Tri-Cities TN/VA region.
Supporting the community
• Downtown Kingsport is partnering with United Way of Greater Kingsport to do a book drive supporting the Little Free Libraries of Kingsport. Books can be donated at any of the following locations through July 6: Citizens Bank, Hometown Cottage, High Voltage, Powell Valley National Bank, TNT Sportsplex and Urban Brews & Creamery.
• The Gate City High School cheer team will host their annual yard sale on June 23 and June 24. It will take place in the gym at Weber City First Baptist Church, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Heartland Express is hosting an appreciation event for truck drivers in Kingsport. On June 21 and June 22, the business will host complimentary breakfast and lunch, host giveaways and award prizes. The location will be 840 Eastern Star Road.
• Holston Habitat is partnering with the Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency to host Application Round-Up events for individuals and families in the area. The events will be held at the Kingsport ReStore location on Wednesday, June 21, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Habitat and UETHDA staff will be available to answer questions and assist in applying for assistance programs.
Ribbon cuttings, events & more
• A Kingsport team won big at the 2023 8-Ball Team World Pool Qualifier hosted at Breaking Tradition. The “Ball Busters” team of Kingsport and the “Underdogs” team from Greeneville were awarded $6,000 in travel assistance to attend the World Pool Championships in Las Vegas. 31 teams from across the region competed in the qualifying tournament.
• The Walmart located at 2500 West Stone Drive recently celebrated their grand reopening and ribbon cutting on June 16.
• The next Downtown Kingsport Shop & Hop event will be on July 6, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. These monthly events provide local businesses the opportunity to have extended hours, with some places offering deals or refreshments.
• Lamplight Theatre will premiere the first two episodes of a new show filmed at the Creation Kingdom Zoo in Gate City, Virginia. “Kashtan’s Wildlife in the Zoo!” will introduce and inform viewers about the animals of the zoo. The event will take place on June 24, with showtimes at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 for kids and $10 for adults. Tickets can be purchased online at tix.com/ticket-sales/lamplighttheatre/6539.