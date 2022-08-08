Below are a few business tidbits you might find interesting through the dog days of summer. Enjoy!
• According to the American Automobile Association, the Tennessee gas price average (as of Monday) was $3.62, down 16 cents from last Monday’s state average. Kingsport and Bristol’s Monday average was $3.72, down 10 cents from last week. A year ago, the average was around $2.87.
• Homeowners continued increasing their listing price for the seventh straight month in July, according to the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors. The typical – or median – monthly listing price rate increase peaked in April at 6.8% from the previous month. It dropped to 5.4% in May. In June, it was 3.3%. Last month it dropped to 0.4%.
• Appalachian Community Federal Credit Union will hold a groundbreaking event on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 4 p.m. at 201 East New Street, Kingsport.
Notes From The Field
You’ve heard of a thankless job. It seems teachers might know a thing or two about that, specifically where their pay is involved.
Teachers’ earnings across the country have declined since 2010, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Data from the latest census showed the average earnings of elementary and middle school teachers with a bachelor’s degree or more who work full-time, year-round was $53,800 in 2019. For high school teachers, it was $57,840.
According to census data, those earnings fall short compared to the below similarly educated peers:
• Biological scientists ($69,880).
• Urban and regional planners ($79,790).
• Physical therapists ($81,580).
• Statisticians ($96,320).
Teachers with graduate degrees still earn less — at $61,130 and $64,340, respectively — than that of other equally educated workers, the data shows.
Median earnings overall have recovered from the decline following the Great Recession. But, according to the data, teachers’ earnings have continued to fall.
Median earnings for all full-time, year-round workers have increased by 2.6% since 2010 according to the census — from $48,792 to $50,078 (in 2019 dollars).
Elementary and middle school teachers’ median earnings declined by 8.4%, from $57,180 to $52,368 (in 2019 dollars).
It’s also interesting to note who this specifically impacts.
Young teachers and older/middle-aged teachers have lower earnings than most of their peers, the U.S. Census release said. Median earnings for younger teachers (ages 25-34) with a bachelor’s degree or more are $46,310 for elementary and middle school teachers and $49,270 for high school teachers, much lower than that of other younger workers with similar education levels. According to the Census, teaching was the second-most common occupation among women in 2019, second only to nursing.
This information also impacts the value placed on educators. We need strong educators who are determined to do their jobs well in order to nurture, inform and grow future generations in our country. There is already a teacher shortage throughout the country and this certainly doesn’t help the situation.
I hope you take a second to consider the impact one teacher has on any given day. Not only are they educating our youth on vital subjects and offering practical life skills, but they deal with so much more than many likely consider.
Nowadays, they deal with severe social and behavioral issues, neglect or abuse students are enduring at home, food insecurity and various other problems surrounding the education system that have very little to do with education itself. Yet, all of those issues impact a student’s ability to learn.
Teachers tackle so much more than just what you might imagine is in their job description. That role has changed a lot over the years. If you don’t believe me, I urge you to ask a local educator what challenges they face as a teacher and what issues they dealt with during their most recent day on the job. I suspect you'll be surprised.
If you know a hard working educator, take the time to thank them. They are doing important work that impacts a student’s life each day.