Today’s Minding Your Business column is all about those summertime dollars. I hope you enjoy the below bits of info on a few reduced prices and (slightly) slowed markets before diving into teenage employment trends throughout the U.S. — Enjoy!

• According to the American Automobile Association, the Tennessee gas price average (as of Monday) was $3.83, down 17 cents from last Monday’s state average. Kingsport and Bristol’s Monday average was $3.97, down 13 cents from last week. A year ago, the average was around $2.84.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video