Today’s Minding Your Business column is all about those summertime dollars. I hope you enjoy the below bits of info on a few reduced prices and (slightly) slowed markets before diving into teenage employment trends throughout the U.S. — Enjoy!
• According to the American Automobile Association, the Tennessee gas price average (as of Monday) was $3.83, down 17 cents from last Monday’s state average. Kingsport and Bristol’s Monday average was $3.97, down 13 cents from last week. A year ago, the average was around $2.84.
• According to the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors, local pending homes declined for the third straight month in June. Sellers accepted 851 new contracts, down 27 from May and 10% fewer than June of last year. (According to NETAR, pending sales are a leading indicator of housing activity based in the region.)
• O’Charley’s will offer $10 chicken tender meals in celebration of National Chicken Tender Day on Wednesday. The meal includes O’Charley’s famous hand-breaded chicken tenders, a side of golden tots, and a fountain beverage for $10. According to the company, O’Charley’s has created its own economic stimulus package, an array of various deals, discounts and promotions to help ease the pressure during these economically difficult times. The economic stimulus package will have an array of various deals running throughout the summer and into the fall. For more information, go to www.OCharleys.com.
Notes From The Field
Someone tell Alan Jackson the kids might have found the cure for the summertime blues — just don’t take a job.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, third-quarter youth employment is the lowest in at least 28 years across the country. Usually, 14 to 18-year-olds are more likely to be employed at the beginning of the third quarter (July 1) than any other time of the year. However, young worker employment in summer months has seen a downward trend over the last 20 years. According to the Census Bureau, those numbers have failed to fully recover from the early 2000's recession and the Great Recession.
No one can probably pinpoint one reason, but looking through Census data shows that the number of 14 to 18-year olds and 19 to 20-year-olds dropped during the second and third quarters of 2020 (the start of the pandemic) to the lowest rate in recent years. And it seems youth employment mirrors that of older age groups.
It seems school requires more from students, which is possibly part of the reason for the decrease in workers with a need for community service hours, extra curriculars and increased time spent on their studies. Teenage workers are also often looked over for their inexperience as compared to other workers (who range from older generations looking for extra money and beyond).
However, I wonder if we will see a shift in these numbers.
There seems to be an overall shift toward trade work in education. I can’t tell you how many meetings I’ve been in with local leaders expressing a desire to see trade schools and support for such programs within the Tri-Cities. I wonder if this will lead us to see an increase in young employees with jobs related to their desired trade career.
Employment in education services has grown the most among young workers since 1993, followed by arts, entertainment and recreation, according to Census data. But transportation and warehousing has also surged in the last five years.
Workers ages 14 to 18 in mining, quarrying and oil/gas extraction earned the most in the third quarter, followed by those in construction. The mining industry accounted for less than 0.1% of third quarter youth employment over this period for this age group, while construction accounted for almost 3%, the data showed.
Trades might not include the highest numbers at the moment, but I’m curious to see if that shifts as the support for trade education increases and the stigma around those industries fades away.
Did you have a job as a teenager? What was your first job? And do you see youth employment as an important experience? Send your answers to mwaters@timesnews and you might just see your response in a future Minding Your Business column.