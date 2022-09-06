Below are a few business tidbits and events you might find interesting this week. Enjoy!
• According to the American Automobile Association, the Tennessee gas price average per gallon as of Monday was $3.37, down seven cents from last Monday’s state average. Kingsport and Bristol’s Monday average was $3.33, down 9 cents from last week. A year ago, the average was $2.82.
• Visit Kingsport will host the National Fireworks Association Annual Expo on Friday and Saturday from 8 to 10 p.m. Entry is $5 per person (kids 10 and under get in free). For more information go to https://visitkingsport.com/fireworks/.
• Asbury Place in Kingsport will host a Fall Market and Car Show on Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Check online for more information.
Notes from the field
You’ve probably heard some variation of “they don’t realize the state doesn’t end at Knoxville.”
It’s time they realize it — state leaders, visitors and Tennesseans alike. And it’s time our region is recognized for what it has to offer and the ways it is growing.
On the tourism front, our region offers everything from outdoor trails and attractions, music history such as the Birthplace of Country Music and the Carter Family Fold that’s just a short jaunt from the Tri-Cities, Bristol Motor Speedway, vibrant downtowns, Tennessee’s oldest town of Jonesborough with its Storytelling Festival and the list goes on and on.
According to the Northeast East Tennessee Tourism Association, all eight of the region’s counties generated an over $773 million economic impact to the area in visitor spending, up nearly $192 million from the previous pandemic year. All counties of Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington also had significant increases in visitor spending, wages paid to employees, employment, as well as state and local tax receipts — that’s a help to our state as well as our local economies.
Travel and tourism is the third largest employer in Tennessee, according to NETTA, while visitors spend nearly $66 million per day. According to the association’s report, visitor spending in Tennessee increased by 44.4%, year over year, above the U.S. national increase of 35.7%, year over year.
Yet it seems each time we see the governor, the Tennessee Commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development, or any leader from Middle Tennessee and beyond, they don’t seem to fully grasp our region’s worth and impact.
At the Tennessee Hills Bristol location groundbreaking, Stuart McWhorter, the Tennessee Commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development, admitted he had only been to our region just a few other times before. That doesn’t allow much room to understand an area, its strengths or weaknesses. (Understandably though, as he is new to the job.)
The same can be said for our regional neighbors of Southwest Virginia. I’m happy to report that Gov. Glenn Youngkin will serve as grand marshal for the Sept. 16 running of the Food City 300. After covering Scott County for the past year, I can tell you it’s a rarity to see any state leaders in the Natural County. I’m pleasantly surprised to have seen he will at least be in the region at BMS this month.
Our region isn’t growing like some parts of Tennessee such as Nashville, which has seen unreal amounts of new residents over the past several years, but Northeast Tennessee is certainly growing.
Groups like NETNHub, NETWORKS and NETREP are working to add to our robust industry, which already includes companies like Eastman and major employees such as Ballad Health and East Tennessee State University. Virginia has also added the commonwealth’s first-ever casino, which will certainly have an economic impact on Southwest Virginia and surrounding areas. Not to mention we have some of the top schools in the nation in Kingsport and Johnson City, low taxes, and a low crime rate, especially compared to the rest of the U.S. People are flocking to Northeast Tennessee, and I don’t blame them a bit.
It’s time state leaders see us more than a bedroom region of the state and see the success and continued growth in our area.
There is indeed much to see, do and experience past Knoxville.