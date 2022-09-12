Below are a few business tidbits and events you might find interesting this week. Enjoy!
• According to the American Automobile Association, the Tennessee gas price average as of Monday was $3.26, down 11 cents from Monday’s state average. Kingsport and Bristol’s Monday average was $3.21, down 12 cents from last week. A year ago, the average was $2.83.
• O’Charley’s has announced its first-ever signature beer,Underground Chuck’s, available only at O’Charley’s. O’Charley’s partnered with Music City Beer Company, owned by Fat Bottom Brewing, to create Underground Chuck’s with a collaboration that pays homage to the Nashville roots of both brands. Kingsport’s O’Charley’s is located at 1920 N Eastman Rd, Kingsport, TN 37664.
• High Voltage will host a Tasty Buds Throwdown Food Truck Competition on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 3 to 11 p.m.
Notes From The Field
So often it's the big, shiny projects, events and groups that gain traction. But bigger isn’t always better — or the most important.
Throughout the past year I’ve written about big corporations, initiatives and more. Some have had some real heart about them and have certainly added to the community. But I don’t believe that’s where the heart of a community lives.
Community is found in small businesses. It’s found in citizens getting together to create a safer neighborhood. It lives in those moments in school board meetings when kids share a project that reminds board members why they do what they do.
Community is often found in the small, quiet parts of a city or town and Kingsport is no different.
In looking back on the past year, for me, the real highlights have been hearing the stories of small business owners — the butcher in Bloomingdale who aims to share a few family recipes, the couple who dreams of turning the former Wallace Newsstand building into a future storefront and loft apartment, the family of bakers ready to share their craft with the community, among many other business features I've written.
Each business owner has a different vision for his or her business with what is usually a unique item or service that is a bit set apart from the rest. But what they all have in common is their shared goals of serving the community.
Last week I spent time with Joshua and Courtney Cress of Fort Blackmore who own and operate Kane St. Smokehouse in Gate City.
Joshua has a real love for smoking quality meats in a way many other barbecue restaurants don’t. (I can tell you first-hand the barbecue has a better flavor even without sauce on it than any I’ve ever tasted.) They put a real emphasis on good, quality meats and home cooked sides. But it seems what keeps them going is sharing that food with the community and offering a space for others to meet and push tables together, combining families with other families in a real community space.
Nearly each interview I conduct with any sort of business owner includes that one reappearing word — community.
That should be the emphasis of what we all do. If you own a business, work at an office or answer phones for a living, we should never forget to aim for connection to the community.
Any good journalist is connected to the community as well. There are a lot of responsibilities for a journalist, but none more important than that of connector to the community.
I hope this paper you’re reading never loses touch with its community. I hope there are always numerous people behind these desks never shying away from considering the community when writing these stories. I hope there is always a thought of parents, students, community members, employees, etc. of Kingsport and the surrounding areas. It's the key for any news organization.
If you gained anything from the Minding Your Business column this year, I hope it’s that small still matters. Community still matters. It is alive and well and just waiting for you to come over to visit, whether through a Fun Fest event, a Christmas parade or a good conversation with a stranger at a restaurant.
If you love your community, prove it. Go to events. Go vote. Email your mayor, county commissioner or alderman. Write a letter to the editor. Tell others what you love about Kingsport and never stop supporting it. That’s what’s at the heart of a small town and small businesses. And it’s actually quite big if you really think about it.