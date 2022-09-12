Below are a few business tidbits and events you might find interesting this week. Enjoy!

• According to the American Automobile Association, the Tennessee gas price average as of Monday was $3.26, down 11 cents from Monday’s state average. Kingsport and Bristol’s Monday average was $3.21, down 12 cents from last week. A year ago, the average was $2.83. 

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video