Below are a few business tidbits you might find interesting as we head into September. Enjoy!
• According to the American Automobile Association, the Tennessee gas price average as of Monday was $3.44, the same as last Monday’s state average. Kingsport and Bristol’s Monday average was $3.42, down 6 cents from last week. A year ago, the average was $2.80.
• Nearly every county in Tennessee experienced lower unemployment in July, according to new data provided by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development. Eighty-nine out of the state’s 95 counties saw their jobless numbers decrease during the month. Statewide, July’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate came in at 3.3%. This is the third consecutive month the state’s jobless number has been 0.1 of a percentage away from the all-time low unemployment rate of 3.2%.
• The Downtown Kingsport Association will host its September Shop and Hop on Sept. 1 from 5 to 8 p.m. offering deals throughout Downtown Kingsport. For more information, check for the event on Facebook.
• A 2022 Education to Employment Summit on Wednesday, Aug. 30, starting at 7:30 a.m. at the Ron Ramsey Agriculture Center in Blountville. For more information go to https://www.ftdd.org/rsvp.
Notes From The Field
If you’re wondering how Southwest Virginia will benefit from the taxes gathered from the Bristol Casino, you might want to keep your eyes on the Bristol Transportation District Regional Improvement Commission.
The group is made up of 14 localities throughout Southwest Virginia, including two cities and 12 counties — from Lee County to Bland County. As mentioned in my story on the group's latest meeting, the commission was created to divvy up the taxes gathered from Virginia’s first casino, the future Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol, which opened its temporary casino in the former Bristol Mall this summer.
The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission conducted a study on potential revenues of the Bristol Casino and the state’s four future casinos in Portsmouth, Norfolk, Danville and Richmond. According to the study, the Bristol Casino is projected to generate approximately $130 million by year five of operations. Those tax dollars will go to the regional improvement commission as well as the Problem Gambling Awareness Fund, the Family and Children Trust Fund, the Indigenous Peoples Fund and the state general fund.
According to Virginia Lottery officials, the commission is expected to receive half a million dollars a month for the commission to split among the 14 localities. Those funds, Virginia Delegate Israel O’Quinn said during the commission’s June meeting, are intended to be split equally between the localities.
However, the localities are to apply those dollars to the state’s three funding priorities — transportation, education and public safety.
What might be most interesting about the commission is that it's a bit of a novel creation, and one requested by the groups who worked to implement Virginia’s first casino.
Instead of the host city receiving the sole amount of the state gaming tax from the Bristol Casino, as is the case in most situations, Southwest Virginia’s 12 counties and two cities will receive equal shares through the commission.
“It was included in the legislation at our request,” said The United Company’s media contact, Andy Poarch, in an email. “Bristol is the only locality in Virginia approved to have a casino that has such a regional revenue sharing construct. We wanted the Commission so that the broader region of Southwest Virginia would receive a direct revenue benefit from the project, in addition to the direct revenue benefit to the City of Bristol, Virginia and the Commonwealth.”
If our region is going to be home to Virginia’s first casino, it ought to directly benefit these localities. Hopefully in the coming years these cities, counties and communities will see improvements from the influx of revenue coming to the former mall in Bristol, Virginia.
That’s a notion, certainly those from Southwest Virginia, but also throughout the two-state region, can get behind.