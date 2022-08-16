Below are a few business tidbits you might find interesting throughout the week. Enjoy!

• According to the American Automobile Association, the Tennessee gas price average (as of Friday) was $3.53, down 9 cents from last Monday’s state average. Kingsport and Bristol’s Monday average was $3.62, down 10 cents from last week. A year ago, the average was around $2.86.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video