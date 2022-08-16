Below are a few business tidbits you might find interesting throughout the week. Enjoy!
• According to the American Automobile Association, the Tennessee gas price average (as of Friday) was $3.53, down 9 cents from last Monday’s state average. Kingsport and Bristol’s Monday average was $3.62, down 10 cents from last week. A year ago, the average was around $2.86.
• Breakfast with Sen. Bill Hagerty will be held at MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center on Friday at 8:30 a.m. Tickets are $40. Check online for more information.
• The 200th anniversary of Kingsport’s First Charter will be celebrated on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The celebration is free and open to the public and will include re-enactors and storytellers, craft demonstrations, live music, a mock charter signing and more. For more information, go to https://thenetherlandinn.com/.
Notes from the field
Workforce development and attracting industries to the region have taken the lead of the region’s “which came first, the chicken or the egg?” scenario.
We need industry for a number of reasons, one of those being well-paying jobs. But to attract industries to the area, we need a strong workforce full of men and women throughout the region who are ready and equipped to tackle such jobs — enter the chicken and egg.
You likely know we have a real need for trade workers in this country.
According to Associated Builders and Contractors, the construction industry alone faced a workforce shortage of 650,000 in the United States.
We not only need an interest and a stigma change regarding trade jobs in our country, but we also need an increase in trade job credential opportunities.
According to research data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the National Association of Manufacturers, Manufacturing Institute and National Student Clearinghouse, earning a manufacturing credential may increase your earnings and prospects of getting work in manufacturing even without a college degree. Manufacturing workers who earn an industry credential on average earn $2,000 more annually and are more likely to be employed than those who did not earn a credential, the research showed.
Those credentials are usually earned through courses offered at community colleges or or on-the-job training, the Census Bureau site stated. The research also shows a college degree increases potential earnings, but tuition costs of a four-year postsecondary degree have risen substantially.
It seems regional leaders have taken notice of the need for trade workers and support for trade education.
If you’ve read any number of education and general news stories in the past few years, you’ve likely read about the push for workforce development. This includes supporting places like the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Elizabethton and other similar future ventures in the region.
Dennis Phillips, a former Kingsport mayor and the current CEO of the regional economic development group, NETNHub, touched on the need for workforce development in our region recently. He identified workforce development as one of the top needs in our region when it comes to economic development.
“The big need is in the trade area — plumbers, brick masons, machinists,” he said.
Offering incoming industries a healthy source of workers ready to jump into an available job is certainly the goal as far as economic development is concerned. But we all have a need to see trade jobs filled.
A trade job requires a specific skill set — anything from welding, pipefitting and electricity work to nursing, automotive and metal fabrication. But at the heart of it all, these are essential jobs because people in trades perform duties that are always needed.
When it comes down to it, we don’t need people with degrees in gender studies like we do certified electricians. We need plumbers, heating and air technicians and other workers who are crucial to some of society’s most basic needs.
We need trade workers for a number of reasons. And we need to showcase a variety of career paths for students starting at a younger age in order for them to see the reality of what careers are available — from all facets of college-based careers and those stemming from trade education and credentials.
Our country needs the chicken and the egg, and we need to support both in any way possible.