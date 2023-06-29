Minding Your Business: a supportive community strengthens us all

“Minding Your Business” was a column started by former business reporter Marina Waters, who now operates as the editor for the Tri-Cities Scene. I would like to continue the work she started by highlighting news, businesses and stories you might have missed.
Ethan Howes, a park ranger at Natural Tunnel State Park, looks out at the park for the first time with the EnChroma glasses.
This week, I made my way to Natural Tunnel State Park for a special morning. Four color blind guests got the opportunity to try the EnChroma viewfinder and glasses, which helps people see the world in full color.
What struck a chord with me was watching Ethan Howes, a park ranger for the park, see where he works every day in full color for the first time. Howes initiated the project and brought it to fruition for future visitors to be able to enjoy.
This is just one example of how the people in this region want to continue to give back and impact their own communities. I’ve got the opportunity to spend more time in Scott County since starting full time, and I’ve been speaking to new business owners who are opening anything ranging from bookstores or restoring farmhouses.
I’ve also seen the community response to businesses reopening, such as Pop’s Restaurant. After being closed for several months due to a fire, the location was finally able to reopen this month. When I walked in to interview the manager, he introduced me to the regular customers as they left the restaurant. They would ask about the manager’s life, how he was doing, as if no time had passed.
As the business reporter, I am looking forward to becoming more familiar with the local culture and the people intricately involved in it. With Red, White & Boom coming up and Fun Fest right around the corner, I am excited to be a part of some of the highly anticipated events of the summer.
KINGSPORT BY THE NUMBERS
Based on statistics given by the Downtown Kingsport Association:
• In 2023, new businesses in Downtown Kingsport added 42 new jobs so far. 2022 saw 18 new businesses open, which added approximately 60 new jobs.
• New businesses from this year include Shooters Billiards, The Beauty Studio, Bark Bound Daycare, The Reserve, Urban Brews & Creamery, King City Distillery, Four23 Kicks, Latin Love Kitchen, Top Level Dog Training, Fabulous Fur Grooming and Bark Avenue Grooming.
• 19 rehabilitation projects were in the works in Downtown Kingsport during 2022, with approximately $13,427,000 in private investments for the projects.
• Downtown Kingsport events saw over 55,000 in attendance for events in 2022, such as the Shop & Hops, Twilight Alive Concert Series, Red, White & Boom, the Downtown Street Fair, Fun Fest, Trick or Treat on the Street, Wine and Whiskey Festival, Racks by the Tracks and Christmas in Kingsport.
RIBBON CUTTINGS, OPENINGS AND CLOSING
• Flanagan Brother Bierworks, a new taproom in Kingsport, officially opened on June 29. Their hours of operation are Monday and Thursday, 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 9 p.m. They will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday. They are located at 1880 N Eastman Road.
• NetPro Studios, a new professional wrestling training school, will celebrate its grand opening with a block party on July 7, 6 p.m., as part of Fun Fest activities. There will be food, ice cream trucks, music and a professional wrestling exhibition. They are located at 100 Emory Lane.
• The Crumbum will celebrate their grand opening on July 6 as part of the upcoming Shop & Hop event. There will be a raffle for a year of free coffee, specials and a full menu. The Crumbum is located at 128 E Market Street in Kingsport.
• The Bloomingdale Hardee's, located at 3020 N John B Dennis Highway, closed its doors after concluding service on Monday.
COMMUNITY HAPPENINGS
• The Wildwood Consignment Boutique, formerly known as The Wildwood on Jackson, will celebrate its grand reopening on July 1 as a boutique overstock and high end resale store. They are located at 173 W Jackson Street in Gate City.
• Rescuegrams Tri-Cities will host a pop-up kitten café at Celfie on July 9, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event will include adoptable kittens from the Sullivan County Animal Shelter. It costs $15 per person for an hour; kids 12 & under get in free.
• The City of Kingsport’s Stormwater Department is now accepting submissions for their sixth annual storm drain art contest. They are seeking local artists to hand-paint five storm drains within the city to raise awareness for protecting local waters and wildlife. Artists must be at least 12 years old. Submissions are due by Aug. 11. For more information, visit www.kingsporttn.gov.