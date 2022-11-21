NORTON — How do you adapt after a century-long economic staple fades away? That is the theme behind a new documentary that debuted in Norton on Saturday.
Northern Virginia filmmaker Jan Canterbury screened an initial cut of “Change-Makers of the Coalfields” at the Park Avenue Theater to a group of 30 area residents, business owners and economic development officials.
The hour-long documentary is based on two years of production and interviews with educators and people involved in business, tourism and economic development in the region. Filmed mostly via Canterbury’s iPhone, the film poses a range of questions to its subjects, including what Southwest Virginia needs to do to revitalize an economy that depended on coal since the late 1800s.
Canterbury’s respondents included mining equipment business owners Melanie Lawrence-Protti and Fernando Protti, Friends of Southwest Virginia Outreach Director Idaline Walker, Appalachian Voices Regional Director Adam Wells, Visit Abingdon Marketing Coordinator Chad Thompson, Dickenson County school Principals David Owens and Chris Owens, St. Paul lawyer Frank Kilgore and UVA Wise Vice Chancellor for Economic Development Shannon Blevins.
The documentary’s interview subjects gave several answers to the theme: improved internet and cellphone connectivity; overcoming Appalachian region stereotypes; marketing the region’s quality of life and outdoor recreation; developing the employment and community infrastructure to retain school and college graduates and attract new businesses; and adapting a coal-based support infrastructure to support an alternative energy business sector.
“What would keep me here is slight urbanization,” said Nick Cox, who was a member of a high school robotics team coached by the two Owenses before studying software engineering in college. “I see restaurants being built and not much more.”
Chris Owens said the region needs to ensure strong career technology education with equipment and courses to match developments in those career fields.
Lawrence-Protti said a loss of workforce has affected economic development in recent years as students have moved out of the area to find better job opportunities. Development officials and educators need to show students of all ages that there are opportunities to work and thrive in the area, she added.
“We need to brag about this region,” Lawrence-Protti said.
Blevins said barriers facing Southwest Virginia development include a “natural flow” of investment capital away from rural areas. Fernando Protti echoed that concern, saying a lot of Virginia development resources are being routed to the more urban Northern Virginia region.
“We have not told our own story,” Blevins said of the region’s development quest. “This region has tremendous pride. … We just have to be able to control that narrative.”
Thanks to ongoing legislative efforts to increase internet connectivity and access in Virginia, Blevins added, Southwest Virginia is one of the more “wired” regions in the state. Resources to help with last-mile connectivity for smaller communities combined with the area’s quality of life can make the area even more attractive to companies and to workers who already work remotely, she added.
Wells said the manufacturing infrastructure that has helped support coal mining can adapt to produce hardware for solar power installations and alternative energy use.
“Take a risk on Southwest Virginia,” said Lawrence-Protti. “It’s not as big a risk as you think it is.”
In a question-and-answer session with the audience, David Owens said he estimates about 25% of graduates who work stay in the region while about 35% of non-working graduates remain in the area.
“The majority are going elsewhere to work,” Owens added.