KINGSPORT — Nestled among the vendors at the Kingsport Farmers Market, you can also find Mark Walters and his staff serving up coffee for Early Bird’s Coffee Company.
The mobile coffee shop sets up at the Kingsport Farmers Market twice a week, but they can be spotted throughout the region. Walters and his wife Stephanie started the company after getting inspiration from a trip.
“We did some traveling out West when we were first married, and we saw all of these concept coffee shops that were like these Home Depot shacks that were driving through,” said Mark Walters. “It's really popular out West.”
He said as a couple they have always been obsessed with coffee and liked the idea of a mobile lifestyle. The name of the company originated from their typical “early bird” routine.
“We liked being a morning business,” Walters said. “I'm an early bird, she's an early bird. We really, really enjoyed the lifestyle potential of it.”
THE EARLY BIRD'S EXPERIENCE
According to Walters, he wants to cater the business to people who might be visiting a coffee shop or ordering a latte for the first time.
“I know from experience how intimidating it can be to go into an artesian coffee shop, or even Starbucks and feel like you're being talked down to or that you don't have any idea how to navigate the menu,” said Walters. “We change that in this company. We want our menu to shine, we want people to experience coffee the way that it should be experienced.”
Right now, their coffee is brewed in Kingsport at The Bagel Exchange. Walters explained since their coffee is cold brew based, they are able to make larger batches that last longer. Their chai blend is also homemade.
WORKING TOWARD EXPANSION
As the company has grown over the past two and half years of operation, so has the demand. Walters mentioned he has been working on the “birdhouse” since November 2022 — which will serve as home base for operations and opportunity to enhance their services. He anticipates the project being finished by September.
“It’s an office space, commissary kitchen and it's industrial," Walters said. "Eventually we're going to get licensed to be a manufacturing facility so that we can expand our business. It's got two big bay doors where we'll be able to add on a second cart and put our trailers there, service our trailers and get them on to the next event.”
The “birdhouse” will not be open to the public, but they do have plans to open spaces that will be. Walters said they are working towards opening drive-thru locations across the Tri-Cities in the near future, as well as getting their product on the shelves at grocery stores.
“We're working on our first mobile coffee shop right now, and that's going to live somewhere downtown or somewhere in Kingsport,” said Walters. “We're really not sure where yet, it'll be a drive-thru on one side and walk up on the other.”
He expressed his gratitude for the customers, especially the frequent visitors he calls “birdwatchers,” who will order coffee everywhere they set up. Walters said the support community has helped the company build a regular following.
“It's amazing to see people turn their day around when they come to get a drink,” Walters said. “We were not anticipating that. We're so thankful to our customers and the community here supporting us.”