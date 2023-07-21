KINGSPORT — Several local chambers of commerce came together to host a breakfast Friday morning with U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.
The event was hosted by the Bristol, Elizabethton, Greene County, Rogersville, Johnson City, Kingsport and Unicoi County Chambers of Commerce, according to a press release from the Kingsport Chamber.
Mayor Patty Woodby of Carter County, Mayor Kevin Morrison of Greene County, Mayor Cal Doty of Greeneville, Mayor Pat Shull of Kingsport, Mayor Richard Venable of Sullivan County, Mayor Mark DeWitte of Hawkins County, Mayor Joe Grandy of Washington County and Mayor Todd Fowler of Johnson city were all in attendance at the breakfast. Around 180 people attended the event inside the MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center.
Alan Levine, chairman and CEO of Ballad Health, introduced Blackburn and facilitated the conversation.
“I think what I would say about Senator Blackburn is simply this: you get things done by knowing what you're talking about, by knowing the details, by doing the hard work,” said Levine. “Rolling up your sleeves and talking to people and listening to people and then doing the hard work that it takes.”
Blackburn covered rural healthcare, workforce development, small businesses and supply chain issues. She mentioned working on legislation to provide innovation for rural hospitals, amend the Medicare Area Wage Index formula and getting healthcare professionals to work and stay in rural areas.
“Somebody comes out of (medical) school, and they want to go to the area where they’re going to make the most money,” Blackburn said. “For any of your health care professionals, whether it's a nurse, a doctor, a psychiatrist, a dentist, a trauma nurse, ER doc, if they will work for five years in a rural area, their student loans will be forgiven, tax free.”
She also mentioned putting an emphasis on healthcare access for veterans.
“I'm trying to take the red tape out of community care so that our veterans can use our federally qualified health centers, our local hospitals, local doctors, so that it will be as simple as them showing their card,” Blackburn said. “Then they get the healthcare they need, when they need it, in their community, wherever they want it, without having to drive somewhere else to try to get healthcare.”
Recently, Blackburn traveled to see the newly opened Northeast Tennessee Regional Recovery Center located in Carter County. She commended the work being done there. She described the community and regional leaders' efforts as a "true partnership" that leads to innovation.
“For the judges, the mayors to come together and say, 'we're going to find a way to get behind this drug issue and this addiction issue, and restore people to wellness and to fullness,'” said Blackburn, noting her admiration. "That facility, the ribbon was cut last week. The governor was here. This is a model for the state as to how to address this issue. I really applaud everybody that is involved in the project and all the energy that has gone into that project.”
She also shared her thoughts on working with other senators on legislation to offer grants that could enhance workforce development and modernize skill sets.
“Whether it’s going to be data processing, computer programming, advanced manufacturing — they’re doing this in turn. We realize we’re turning from an industrial age and a technology age into doing more things with cyber, with artificial intelligence, with quantum computing, utilizing block chain,” Blackburn said. “Those are all things that make the difference in what a 21st century workforce is going to look like as opposed to a 20th century workforce.”