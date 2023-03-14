Bank of Tennessee

After the collapses of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, community and regional banks are coming forward to try to calm the fears of local customers who might be concerned about their bank.

“I’ll say the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, and shortly thereafter Signature Bank, caught everyone off guard,” said Will Barrett, chief executive officer for Bank of Tennessee. “I think it caught the regulators off guard. It definitely caught the public off guard.”

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport TimesNews app today.


Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you