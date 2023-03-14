After the collapses of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, community and regional banks are coming forward to try to calm the fears of local customers who might be concerned about their bank.
“I’ll say the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, and shortly thereafter Signature Bank, caught everyone off guard,” said Will Barrett, chief executive officer for Bank of Tennessee. “I think it caught the regulators off guard. It definitely caught the public off guard.”
Barrett reassured consumers that despite what national headlines say, regional and community banks are safer than they’ve ever been.
“Things unfolded so fast last week and there’s still a lot of unknowns for how everything transpired,” added Barrett. “People are naturally going to be more cautious about their bank, about their financial institution, and that’s where we come in.”
Bank of Tennessee has served Northeast Tennessee for over 40 years, focusing on involvement in the community. Some of Bank of Tennessee’s business customers have included the Bristol Brewery and HandsOn! Regional Museum, according to its website.
“We’re a local community bank that is taking deposits in and mortgage loans into the community that we’re banking in and helping with the local car wash, we’re helping with the local pharmacy, the local apartment building,” Barrett added. “Your money is staying in this community and it’s from this community.”
The Bank of Tennessee is FDIC insured, meaning that it will cover up to $250,000 per depositor in the case of a bank closure.
“We go to church with folks, we see them in the grocery store, we are part of the community,” said Barrett. “They know our board, they know our ownership, they know our management team.”
Barrett said the Silicon Valley and Signature collapses are isolated incidents related to the technology and health care sectors. He mentioned there have been few concerns voiced from customers in this area.
“With the local banks, the regional banks that are here in the Appalachian Highlands, those are not the ones that I’m worried about,” Barrett concluded. “I think we have a very strong financial community here in Northeast Tennessee.”