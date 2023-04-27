KINGSPORT -- Tennessee Economic Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced that Leclerc Foods will be investing $3.4 million to complete the second expansion of its U.S. headquarters in Sullivan County.
The new expansion will create 48 new full-time jobs.
Dan Beverly, U.S. director of operations for Leclerc Foods, said there is potential for an additional 50 jobs currently filled by temporary workers.
Leclerc will invest a total of $6 million over a two-year period with $3.5 million being used to purchase equipment that will create growth.
Leclerc has been in Kingsport for 15 years and its two local plants create 55 million pounds of products yearly.
Several local leaders gathered for this announcement, including Sen. Jon Lundberg, who talked about the business environment of East Tennessee.
"It's not just about the workforce, those warm bodies, it's about what they do and if you look out at these hills it's about the ethic and the work ethic that I think makes this company successful and grow," Lundberg said. "That's what I'm most proud of. That's the message I love taking back to Nashville if what we do here, of what we offer. In the state we don't create jobs, but hopefully we have created the environment for folks to invest the capital to hire the staff and take the risk and do exactly what they've done here."
Leclerc Foods is a fifth-generation family-owned business that has been in business for almost 120 years. They produce several snack products, including cookies and granola bars.