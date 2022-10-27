A renovation project to add seating to accommodate 50 guests and enlarge the to-go area for carryout orders is underway at Kingsport’s Texas Roadhouse. The Stone Drive restaurant will remain open during the expansion project. At right is a sign set up near the entrance to the building.
KINGSPORT — Construction is underway to expand seating at the Texas Roadhouse, 1221 E. Stone Drive.
The renovation will add seats to accommodate 50 guests and enlarge the to-go area for carryout orders.
The restaurant will remain open for dining throughout the project.
“We’re excited to have the opportunity to renovate and update our business,” said Managing Partner Dave Batts in a press release statement. “With this remodel, we can serve even more of our loyal guests and provide a larger, updated workspace for our legendary employees.”
The restaurant continues to hire for all full- and part-time positions. Those interested in employment can apply directly to Kingsport opportunities at apply.texasroadhouse.com.
The restaurant serves lunch and dinner Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Based in Louisville, Kentucky, Texas Roadhouse opened its doors in 1993 and has more than 610 locations in 49 states and 10 foreign countries.
The family-friendly restaurant is famous for hand-cut steaks, made-from-scratch sides, fresh-baked bread and a lively atmosphere.
In 2020, Texas Roadhouse was named one of America’s Best Employers for Veterans by Forbes. Texas Roadhouse also ranked sixth on FSR Magazine’s Top 50 list of Full-Service Restaurants within the U.S.