KINGSPORT — While many would have seen opening a business during the COVID-19 pandemic as a challenge, Kathleen and Jaime Joaquin are now celebrating the third anniversary of their restaurant, Fusion.

Jaime Joaquin, who has served in the restaurant industry for more than 30 years, said the challenge is what makes the job interesting.

Fusion 3

Skyler McKnight, kitchen manager, poses inside Fusion's kitchen. 

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you