KINGSPORT — While many would have seen opening a business during the COVID-19 pandemic as a challenge, Kathleen and Jaime Joaquin are now celebrating the third anniversary of their restaurant, Fusion.
Jaime Joaquin, who has served in the restaurant industry for more than 30 years, said the challenge is what makes the job interesting.
“I'll tell you what, it's been absolutely great,” said Joaquin. “Anytime the food and beverage industry is easy, then it's not fun. And we had our ups and we had our downs, but when it comes to providing that service, I think we've been pretty consistent on it.”
Fusion is known for its unique blend of Tex-Mex, Italian and American cuisine. Their menu offers everything from pasta and honey-glazed salmon to chimichangas and caprese salad.
“I just thought that was a way to bring back people to the dining room table and make that homestyle feel to it," Joaquin said. "And having the name as Fusion, that was my whole goal, to bring the diversity of foods to create a diversity of clientele, as well as a staff.”
SETTLING IN AT RIDGEFIELDS
As of March 2022, Fusion’s main location is now on the property of the Ridgefields Golf & Athletics Club. The business started out three years ago on Stone Drive, but has since closed that location because of to staff shortages and consolidated their business to one property.
The Fusion catering has also moved to the Ridgefields location, with a pavilion on site that can accommodate up to 200 people.
Fusion is a newer business, and Joaquin hopes to introduce some new and exciting ideas in the future. The kitchen staff is already churning out weekly featured specials, which is something they were not able to do before. He wants the restaurant to become a pillar in the community over the next seven to eight years.
“Everything that I put my hands on, I want to make sure that it's focused on quality,” said Joaquin. “And with that, which even then with the catering, we're taking them at a slow pace because I want to bring new creativity, I want to bring in things that other people haven't seen yet. And I'd say that takes time. For being such a young restaurant, I think we're slowly getting there.”
Jaime Joaquin shared that his wife, Kathleen Joaquin, has been a major part of the vision of the restaurant.
“Because Fusion is not about one thing,” Joaquin said. “Fusion is about not just bringing the community together, but bringing a group of passionate people with different talents and different ambitions to make it happen.”
SERVING THE COMMUNITY
Skyler McKnight, kitchen manager at Fusion, has been with the restaurant since nearly the beginning. McKnight went from hostess, to waitress and then line cook over the past three years. At 24 years old, McKnight oversees the kitchen staff and prepares dishes every day.
“For the kitchen side, it's been an absolute roller coaster, but endless amounts of fun,” said McKnight. “We're always finding the right team members and putting together the best dishes.”
Last month, McKnight helped lead a cooking demonstration and class for youth from the YMCA Brighter Horizons Youth Center.
“I love her passion for wanting to promote that big dreams can come true in the small town,” Joaquin mentioned. “A lot of that is you've got to have the right role models, and that's what I feel that Fusion is about is creating leaders that would create other leaders.”
This is also just the start of programming Fusion hopes to offer, according to Joaquin.
“It's not just what we have to teach, but also bringing in some professionals to teach them. and that's something that she has spearheaded,” said Joaquin. “Things such as, providing a small network of other businesses that can create growth for some of our people. I think being out here has just given me what I would consider a bigger classroom to teach the way that I want to teach.”
SUPPORTED BY KINGSPORT
Joaquin expressed how the community support from the Kingsport community, including visitors of Ridgefields, have helped build the business and led to its success.
“It's not just about the regulars, it's also about everybody that's part of the community, because everybody has been such a big influence, such a big support,” Joaquin said. “Moving here from a big city, and they made me feel like I'm one of their own in the less than five years I’ve been here. I can’t thank them enough for opening up their hearts and minds to try my cuisine.”
The restaurant celebrated three years in business on Wednesday evening with live music and special menu items like birria tacos and an open face prime rib sandwich. Joaquin was excited to feature a frozen prickly pear margarita as an homage to his hometown in Texas.
Fusion is located at 2320 Pendragon Road. For more information about Fusion, visit its website at https://www.fusionkingsport.com/.