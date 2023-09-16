KINGSPORT — Kingsport residents Vicki Nelson and Bill Nash recently opened a new food truck, Cast-Iron Smokehouse.

Their food truck serves smoked meats, such as pulled pork, chicken, turkey, ham and brisket. Nelson said they use their Southern Pride SPK-500 smoker to also smoke side dishes like mac and cheese, green beans, baked beans, coleslaw and even desserts.

Bill Nash and Vicki Nelson

Shown here are Bill Nash and Vicki Nelson, founders and owners of Cast-Iron Smokehouse.

Menu selection and truck schedules are posted to their website. For more information about Cast-Iron Smokehouse, visit https://www.castironsmokehouse.com/.

