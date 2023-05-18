Chance Lawson started out playing tenor saxophone in fifth grade, but his love for music stems far beyond the first time he picked up an instrument.
Chance’s story
Lawson, a Kingsport native and Dobyns-Bennett graduate, owns and operates Market Street Social Club at 27 years old. Located at 107 E. Market St., in downtown Kingsport, Market Street Social Club is a listening room and beer bar with live music and entertainment every night.
He was born into a musical family. Lawson grew up around his mother, who was a Nashville recording artist who would record in her home studio, and his grandfather, an old country musician named Red Kirk.
Lawson picked up the drums and guitar in high school, but his real passion for music spurred from being involved in bands at his local church. After graduation, he began to pursue music as his full career after trying out college for a while, which is what led him to where he currently is today as a vocalist and guitarist for a local band, Donnie and the Dry Heavers.
“One band led to the next band and we wound up with the group we now have as Donnie and the Dry Heavers,” said Lawson. “We’ve been on tour and played local and regional for several years, and really watched our scene re-develop.”
On an average day, Lawson’s primary work starts around 3:30 p.m. The beginning of the week consists of sending out emails and texts, updating social media and stocking the shelves. The rest of the week is keeping everything tidy, preparing for band setup and updating menus.
Lawson works along a small team of 4-5 other bartenders that help maintain the venue, especially when he is traveling with his own band. He shared there’s never really any issues in his absence because the business is so self-sustaining.
“The energy in here is perpetual. It feeds the monster and the monster keeps on going,” Lawson added.
The start of Market Street Social Club
Being so actively involved in the local music scene was one of Lawson’s driving points that inspired him to open Market Street Social Club. He saw the potential of the empty space downtown and wanted to find a way to make his idea a reality. With the help and investment from the community, Lawson was able to kickstart the project and open for business, which he described as a “blessed venture” from the start.
“It seems like something that should be so difficult to do, especially in this town, has just been blessed every step of the way,” Lawson shared. “Every time that I come across something I need resources for that I don’t have, the team effort really comes into play and resources show up.”
Their daily entertainment includes open mic nights, performances for local and regional talent, vinyl nights and pop-up shops. Artists such as JP Parsons, Sam Foster, Beth Snapp, Bobby Starnes, Benny Wilson and Quentin are among some of the many musicians who have made appearances at the venue. But even international artists from places like Australia and New Zealand have found their way to the self-proclaimed “hole in the wall” venue, according to Lawson.
He tearfully shared how thankful he has been for the community support throughout the first year of operation and how amazing it has been to watch it grow.
“I have done what had to be done to get in here, but I have done so much less than everyone else who has helped me put this together,” Lawson said. “It is so much more of a community effort, this place, than anything I ever could have done single handedly. It is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever been a part of.”
Looking toward the future
Market Street Social Club will celebrate its first official year of operation in July, and Lawson wants to carry that energy into its second year with updates and other exciting upcoming events.
Recently, Lawson launched a fundraising campaign to help expand and renovate the space in the coming months. This would allow the venue to add more indoor seating, an outdoor patio with seating and update the bartop. The fundraiser has reached over $1,000 in the past month, with a total goal of $9,000 for the project.
Lawson hinted at some upcoming events for the people of Kingsport that will be in conjunction with celebrating the opening anniversary. He hopes the community will continue to support his efforts.
To learn more about Market Street Social Club, visit its Facebook page at Facebook.com/marketstreetsocialkingsport/.