KINGSPORT — Is a new motel coming to downtown Kingsport? It is possible and could be built on a piece of property the city has declared surplus.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen at its Tuesday night meeting made a step toward having a possible mixed-used or downtown motel in a current parking lot at 251 W. New St.
It is across from Chef’s Pizza, and the board authorized the transfer of the property to the Industrial Development Board.
City Manager Chris McCartt said the lot, which the city acquired when it bought the bank building at 415 Broad St. for City Hall, is barely used for parking but has potential for redevelopment. The property transfer was approved in a 7-0 vote, the same margin for all votes Tuesday night.
EMPLOYEE CLINIC LAUDED
City officials at the voting meeting and during Monday’s work session also spoke highly of the Kingsport Wellness Center serving employees and their families, saying it continues to reap financial and healthcare benefits for the city, taxpayers and employees.
During a Monday presentation by Premise Health, which operates the employee clinic, Premise cited a 2022 savings of $353,430, which worked out to $262.87 per employee. The total client cost also dropped slightly to $1,055,565.
Employees and family member saved out-of-pocket cost of $262.87, with office and lab savings of $181,229, medicine savings of $172,200 and productivity not lost because of outside medical care visits projected at $228,105. The return on investment was $4.52 for each dollar spent, Premise officials said.
The Monday-through-Saturday clinic had 87% completed appointments, 10% cancelled and 3% no shows, with the top diagnosis allergies and the top medical Flonase, an allergy medicine. Premise officials said that obesity and diabetes among employees mirrors the region., with 59% having an elevated body mass index or BMI and 27% with a high A1C.
“It blew me away with the savings we are realizing,” McCartt said.
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANTS HELP RESIDENTS
Another work session report was on the city’s Community Development Block Grant operation helping improve the city in areas ranging from renovating substandard housing and other help the homeless, seniors and low-income residents.
It also helped abused woman, children and families, as well as helped with codes enforcement.
Some programs partner with Holston Habitat for Humanity, churches and other groups to help folks repair, aqcuire or keep housing. The program also helped the Second Harvest Food Bank’s Backpack Program for youth without access to consistent food at home.
Michael Price, community development coordinator for the city, cited a laundry list of project with which he is involved, many funded by grants with little or no required local matching funds.
A proposed new program to be piloted is a dumpster roll-off program, which would provide dumpsters to neighborhoods where residents want to clean up.
That prompted a question from Mayor Pat Shull Monday about areas of town where things left on the curb for clean-up week last week remain on the curb.
“We got to everybody,” Deputy City Manager Ryan McReynolds said, explaining that some things left other than bagged-type garbage will be picked up later. “What some people put out we get every other week with the grabber.”
Other projects include getting grant money for more efficient LED street lights.
Those two work session presentations from Monday got board member and city official mentions at the tail end of Tuesday’s voting meeting.
PENDING MATTERS
In addition, the BMA next month, April 18, is to consider a naming and renaming policy for city facilities and property, spurred by a proposal by Alderman Paul Montgomery to name the third floor BMA meeting room for former Mayor Ruth Montgomery and former Vice Mayor Richard Watterson.
So what could start out as a meeting in an unnamed meeting room could end up a meeting in the Ruth Montgomery and Richard Watterson Meeting Room after an action form to do a naming under the policy for city-owned buildings, property and spaces.
McCartt said the work session discussion confused many about when the board would vote on the policy and then naming the board room.
BOARD TAKES TUESDAY VOTES
During the voting meeting, shortened because this is spring break week for Kingsport City Schools, votes included approval of a resolution to approve an amendment to the agreement with Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. to work on the Smart City Digital Roadmap, which among other things is to bring more internet access across the city.
It also is to bring a more advanced technology environment to the city and make local government operations more efficient with technology.
The board also approved a resolution approving amendments to the Tennessee State-Subdivision Opioid Abatement Agreement, which Mayor Pat Shull said could mean more than $100,000 to the city that must be used for opioid abatement.
Among items approved on the consent agenda, the board approved disposing of the old linotype press that once was in the lobby of the Kingsport Press building. Alderwoman Betsy Cooper said the machinery was more than 100 years old, according to her husband, former Press employee Fred Cooper.
McCartt said the machinery, which used the old hot lead printing process, is going to Carl Roberts, who plans to restore it.