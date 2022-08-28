The Tri-Cities first McDonald's, circa mid 1960s, at 2330 Fort Henry Drive

This photo is looking toward Dewey Street. Based on a 1963 city directory’s listing of businesses on this block of Fort Henry Drive, the covered drive-in spots in the distance are likely for the Golden Dip restaurant.

 The Archives of the City of Kingsport

In my last column, I reported that Kingsport’s first McDonald’s opened in May 1962 at 2330 Fort Henry Drive.

I’ve since learned the restaurant had a three-day grand opening three months later, in August.

