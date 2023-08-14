KINGSPORT — The Goodwill at the Green Acres Shopping Center was recently renovated to add 1,200 square feet of store space.
The location was closed between July 19 and July 30 while it was being worked on, and a grand reopening celebration was held at the end of July.
“The overall response of the expansion has been extremely positive both internally and externally,” said Morris Baker, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Tenneva Area. “Shoppers have been thrilled with the newly renovated store. We have found that it has elevated morale and renewed motivation.”
According to Baker, the crowded feeling of the Green Acres location is what led to renovations.
“We realized the need to add more space for a more enjoyable customer experience,” said Baker. “Additionally, the new layout of the store will increase productivity and boost our culture.”
The renovation process included tearing down a wall and expanding the store into the process area, which was done by the in-house facilities team.
“Goodwill staff members are very excited about the renovation,” Baker said. “It’s always a good thing when employees know they have a clean, spacious work environment. They are proud of the expanded store and it feeds into their customer service.”
For shoppers, not much about the store has changed, but there is now more aisle space and more room for products on the sales floor. Baker said the Kingsport location is largest within the territory, and the facility hosts other helpful programs as well.
“This location also houses our Anita D. Steiner Training Center where we hold an extensive onboarding that includes soft skills training and hard skills development that prepares employees to be successful upon entry,” said Baker. “There is also a job coach at this location that specifically works with individuals who have a physical or emotional challenge who we serve.”
Crystal Smith, the team leader for the Green Acres Goodwill, shared her excitement about the expansion.
“Our customers and team members have been amazed with the transformation,” said Smith. “The store is the best it has ever looked and I hope we will continue to grow.”
The Green Acres Goodwill is located at 1185 N. Eastman Road. It is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, visit https://www.goodwilltnva.org/.