KINGSPORT — Courtesy Chevrolet, Buick and GMC became a Champion Chevrolet, Buick and GMC dealership Monday morning.

In addition, Fairway Ford and Fairway Volkswagen on Monday became Wallace Ford of Kingsport and Wallace Volkswagen of Kingsport.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you