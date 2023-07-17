KINGSPORT — Courtesy Chevrolet, Buick and GMC became a Champion Chevrolet, Buick and GMC dealership Monday morning.
In addition, Fairway Ford and Fairway Volkswagen on Monday became Wallace Ford of Kingsport and Wallace Volkswagen of Kingsport.
And Courtesy Subaru, which had been part of the other Courtesy dealerships, is no more, with its customers to be served by Wallace Subaru dealerships in Johnson City and Bristol, Tennessee.
Temporary signs marked most of the changes for the motoring pubic up and down Stone Drive by mid-day Monday. However, signs were still pending at the Volkswagen dealership.
The leadership of both dealerships emphasized longtime connections to Kingsport and its automotive sales market.
T.C. Baker, a partner/owner of Wallace Automotive Group, Monday afternoon said his brother, John Baker, will be operating partner at the new Wallace Ford.
He said a grand opening is likely in August and the staff staying the same and working at the same address as the former Fairway Ford, 2761 E. Stone Drive.
Likewise Wallace Volkswagen of Kingsport will be at the old Fairway Volkswagen location, 2301 E. Stone Drive, although no sign changes were made there as of Monday afternoon.
Tim Copenhaver, owner and president of Champion Chevrolet Cadillac in Johnson City, and Andy Dietrich, owner and vice president of Champion, indicated plans are for the former staffing base at Courtesy to remain intact at the new Champion, too.
Dietrich said Champion is hiring more employees to boot. Copenhaver is a former Courtesy employee, while Dietrich is a grandson of one of the former Courtesy owners.
The Champion grand opening is set for noon, Aug. 25, at 1220 E. Stone Drive. The former Subaru building will house used vehicle sales. No specific date has been set for the Wallace grand openings.
Copenhaver said some Subaru customers came Monday looking for service or parts and were directed to the Johnson City or Bristol Subaru dealers. He said the Subaru dealership was not a part of the Champion purchase deal.
Also near Champion Monday afternoon, traffic snarled on Stone Drive after traffic lights at an intersection near the dealership, across from Pratt’s, were taken out when a roll-back hauling a trash truck hooked the wires and unhooked them.
FAMILY LEGACIES
Wallace has operated the Nissan dealership in Kingsport since the 1990s, and Baker said his late grandfather, Wallace dealerships’ namesake Shelbourne Wallace, was a Kingsport native who graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School.
“We’re exited to represent the Ford brand in Kingsport and look forward to represent it in the Kingsport community for many years to come,” Baker said, adding that the same goes for Volkswagen.
All the changes stem from the recent deaths of three longtime automotive dealers, Bill Gatton, John King and Sam Anderson, who Copenhaver said in 1990 formed Courtesy out of what had been Looney Chevrolet and before that Latimer-Looney Chevrolet. It later bought JBR Buick GMC.
Dietrich, grandson of Sam Anderson, who owned Anderson Ford and helped start Courtesy, and former Courtesy employee Copenhaver purchased Courtesy minus the Subaru operation.
Dietrich is a Kingsport native and D-B graduate.
“In 1990, Bill Gatton, John King and Sam Anderson created the dealership and built a business based on customer service and quality vehicles,” Copenhaver said in a Champion news release.
“Since that time all the founding partners have passed away. The sellers wanted the dealership to remain local to take care of their local employees and customers. It’s important to us that we’re able to retain the current employees with no disruption to their lives and take care of our local customers.”
Dietrich said he “started learning the car business at one of my grandfather’s other dealerships at the time, Anderson Ford in Kingsport.
“I grew up as a kid washing cars and working in the parts and service departments. Kingsport and this dealership hold fond memories for Tim and me,” Dietrich said. “We look forward to spending time re-connecting with friends from the Tri-Cities, Southwest Virginia and the Appalachian Highlands at our new Kingsport location.”
Pressures caused by car shortages during and after the COVID-19 pandemic saw some dealerships close or sell to large out-of-state entities, the news release said. However, it said Champion’s leadership remains highly involved in the region’s communities, as did Baker of Wallace.
“Andy and I look forward to continuing the heritage of serving the many current and future customers with the leadership that we have built through Champion Chevrolet Cadillac in Johnson City,” Copenhaver said.
Champion Chevrolet Cadillac is the top-selling Chevrolet dealership in Tennessee and the Tri-Cities only Cadillac dealership, Copenhaver said.
“The ability to serve our customers with a broader selection of trusted vehicle brands and expert auto care and maintenance services is a win for the region and for Champion,” Dietrich said in the release. “It’s something that the founders of Courtesy would applaud.”