KINGSPORT — FedEx Freight drivers Scott Lambert and Michael Patterson will be competing among hundreds of other truck drivers at this year’s National Truck Driving Championship.

Lambert, who has been with FedEx for 27 years, will be representing Kingsport in the championship. Referred to as the “The Super Bowl of Trucking Safety,” the four-day event will take place this year in Columbus, Ohio. It is to be Aug. 16-19.

