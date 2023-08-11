KINGSPORT — FedEx Freight drivers Scott Lambert and Michael Patterson will be competing among hundreds of other truck drivers at this year’s National Truck Driving Championship.
Lambert, who has been with FedEx for 27 years, will be representing Kingsport in the championship. Referred to as the “The Super Bowl of Trucking Safety,” the four-day event will take place this year in Columbus, Ohio. It is to be Aug. 16-19.
Drivers compete in nine vehicle classes, and overall, for the “National Grand Champion” title. In order to compete at the national level, a driver must finish in first place for their respective class at a state competition. This also means being accident-free for 12 months ahead of the competition.
This year, Lambert will be competing in the step van category. He achieved 3,000,000 accident-free miles ahead of nationals.
Lambert has also served as road team captain for Tennessee since 2016. In this role, Lambert goes to local schools and helps promote safety around tractor trailers for new drivers. He enjoys the opportunity to educate youth and share in the spirit of competition.
“As far as the championships, I've always loved to compete,” Lambert said. “In school I played sports. This is a way for me to still compete in something that I enjoy that I'm passionate about and I can also promote safety.”
Patterson, who has worked for FedEx for 33 years, has been participating in the competition for over two decades. Based out of Church Hill, he will be participating in the twin trailer class of the competition, where he will have to complete a driving obstacle course, a pre-trip inspection and a written exam. He currently sits at around 2,550,000 accident-free miles.
“In 2000, I entered the state competition for the first time and was surprised to win and get the privilege to go with my family to New Orleans for the national championship,” Patterson said. “The whole experience was a lot of firsts for me. It was my first trip to New Orleans, first time on a plane, and my first time driving competitively at the national level.”
Lambert took last year off from the competition after losing his oldest daughter to COVID-19. He said after placing first at state this year he felt her presence alongside him.
“My oldest daughter enjoyed her dad competing,” Lambert said. “In 2015 she got to go with us to St. Louis and that will be forever instilled in my heart.”
Lambert is looking forward to representing the region next week in Columbus. He mentioned how people have already started asking when he is set to leave. While he said it can be overwhelming to represent the community in such a big way, he also called it touching.
“They love knowing they’ve got somebody in their community that's representing them,” Lambert said. “They all know how passionate I am about driving, and how passionate I am about talking about safety in our local school system.”
Patterson is excited to compete against some of the best truck drivers in the country and see friends he has competed with in previous years. He said he feels honored to represent Tennessee on a national level.
“I have lived in the Kingsport area my entire life, so I really feel honored to be representing the entire state,” Patterson said. “I hope I can make East Tennessee proud. I am very thankful to work for a company like FedEx that provides the opportunity and support for their drivers to compete at the state and national levels.”
The National Truck Driving Championship is hosted by the American Trucking Associations, with the competition itself dating back to 1937. For more information, visit https://ntdc.trucking.org/.