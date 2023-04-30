KINGSPORT — Patrons sauntered around the Kingsport Farmers Market on Saturday enjoying the many vendors both inside and outside the pavilion area.
Saturday was the first market day of 2023, and it drew local vendors selling flowers, leather goods, jewelry, handmade aprons, desserts and more. Entities such as Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium and the Kingsport Public Library had information booths set up as well.
The Kingsport Farmers Market has operated in its current location at the corner of Clinchfield and Center streets since 2012.
Children enjoyed free carousel rides in the morning, live music and activities, and a chance to work with the Dobyns-Bennett agriculture class to transplant tomato seedlings.
One of the vendors, Blue Ridge Gemstone Jewelry, has set up at the market for the past seven years. The business makes items from natural stones, which it cuts in-house.
“Today was a really good turnout, probably one of the best first days we’ve had,” said Jennifer Hale, a maker and lead salesperson for the business. “I love the farmers market. It’s got a little bit of everything for everybody. Everybody’s always so nice, so sweet.”
Other vendors included Sheek Treats, McCracken Cattle Company, Ellis Farms and Vintage City Farmhouse. Early Bird’s Coffee Company set up for customers to purchase drinks to cool off throughout the day. In all, more than 20 vendors came together to sell homemade and homegrown products.
Scott Nash, owner and craftsman of a woodcarving business, had some of his work for sale. Located in Weber City, Nash has been doing this kind of work for more than 40 years, and this is his third year as part of the Kingsport Farmers Market. His work featured intricate carvings on rolling pins and walking sticks.
“The customers have been really nice and ask a lot of questions, and we’re here to provide the answers,” he said.
The next farmers market will be held on Wednesday. The market will be open every Saturday through November and on Wednesdays through September from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until the vendors sell out.