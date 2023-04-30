KINGSPORT — Patrons sauntered around the Kingsport Farmers Market on Saturday enjoying the many vendors both inside and outside the pavilion area.

Saturday was the first market day of 2023, and it drew local vendors selling flowers, leather goods, jewelry, handmade aprons, desserts and more. Entities such as Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium and the Kingsport Public Library had information booths set up as well.

