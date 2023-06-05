KINGSPORT — On June 3, the Kingsport Farmers Market kicked off its sixth season of Saturdays with the Chef.

Saturdays with the Chef is a free cooking demonstration series featuring local chefs and recipes using produce available at the Kingsport Farmers Market. Visitors can enjoy a free sample after the demo, pick up a copy of the recipe and buy the products to make it — all in one place.

For more information about upcoming events at the Kingsport Farmers Market, visit kingsportfarmersmarket.org.

