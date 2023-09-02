KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Chamber will work in partnership with other regional Chambers of Commerce to host the Appalachian Highlands Business Expo.
The expo will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 12 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 13 at the MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center.
This event is sponsored by Sims Venture Capital and SyncSpace.
“Our community has so many people and organizations all working together to elevate our region and provide founders, entrepreneurs and small businesses, the resources and networks they need to thrive,” said Aaron Sims, president and CEO of Sims Venture Capital. “The Appalachian Highlands Business Expo serves as a spoke on that wheel; an event we are proud to support and one we hope to see become a regular place where innovation, connection and opportunity converge.”
Other participating chambers include Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce, Greene County Partnership Chamber of Commerce, Johnson City/Jonesborough/Washington County Chamber of Commerce, Rogersville/Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce, Scott County Virginia Chamber of Commerce and the Washington County Virginia Chamber of Commerce.
“Your Kingsport Chamber is thrilled to partner with other Chambers of Commerce to produce the Appalachian Highlands Business Expo,” said Bob Feagins, chief communications and development officer for the Kingsport Chamber. “This regional event provides a great opportunity for companies to attract new customers, generate leads, build their brands and grow their businesses.”
A Regional Chambers After Hours event sponsored by Barter Theatre and MeadowView Marriott will be held during the event at 5 p.m. Oct. 12.
There will also been 10 mini-seminars covering trending topics such as Increasing Productivity Using ChatGPT and AI; Streamline Your Business with Automation; Making Data-Driven Decisions; Confronting and Avoiding Burnout; Sustainable Is Attainable; Winning with Digital Advertising; Get More Customer Reviews; How to Collab with TikTok Influencers; Navigating Hybrid Workplaces; and Boost Employee Engagement. The seminars will be hosted by the Kingsport Office of Small Business Development and led by local business experts.
“The 10 express mini-seminars will provide valuable and significant information on trending topics impacting small business,” Feagins said. “The regional After Hours sponsored by Barter Theatre and the MeadowView Marriott will add another opportunity to network with fellow business professionals.”