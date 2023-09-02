Appalachian Highlands - 2
Contributed/Kingsport Chamber

KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Chamber will work in partnership with other regional Chambers of Commerce to host the Appalachian Highlands Business Expo.

The expo will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 12 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 13 at the MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center.


