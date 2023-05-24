KINGSPORT — The Tri-Cities have gained two new options for locals and visitors alike to check out when looking for a place to drink and hang out with friends.
The Reserve
Brock and Jennifer Blankenship wanted to bring a more upscale, social oriented cocktail lounge to Kingsport; that dream became a reality after celebrating the recent opening of The Reserve.
They wanted to bring activities and entertainment to the area to revitalize the community. Their goal is to provide a place that brings people together, no matter what your interests are.
“We would like to see The Reserve be more than just an everyday bar,” said Brayden Yonts, an employee who handles bartending and social media for the location. “We would like to see it become a gathering place. Just as we desire to build relationships with our customers our hope is that they gain new relationships among each other.”
Since their ribbon-cutting in the first week of May, the cocktail lounge has hosted musical guests such as Cari Coates, Natalie Grace Music, Sam Collie and Alli Epperson. While they are only open Thursday through Saturday to the public, The Reserve packs the weekend with opportunities for visitors.
“Something that sets The Reserve apart from other bars in town is the focus on offering an array of events and activities for each night we are open,” said Ana Rockhold, event planner and social media coordinator for The Reserve. “We are a gathering place, a space where anyone and everyone has a comfortable spot for sharing ideas and socializing.”
Rockhold shared how she has been a part of this scene for a while and looks forward to watching them evolve and improve over time.
“This is the fourth cocktail lounge or bar I’ve been a part of opening,” Rockhold said, “It is always a pleasure to see such businesses thrive and grow from the very beginning.”
The Reserve invites visitors to reserve their lounge areas for larger groups of eight or more people, but encourages groups of any size or individuals to come check them out. Their location includes a cocktail/spirit lounge and a “lighter gourmet food menu,” according to their website.
For more information about The Reserve, call 423-367-8244 or visit them at 201 E. Center St., Kingsport.
Midway Social
Mikah and Matt Eslinger spend the weekday working at Eastman and a majority of their weekend tending to their food truck, Smashed Tri-Cities.
The duo started doing business together about a year ago, getting inspiration from within their own family.
“Growing up, our mother was always cooking,” said Mikah Eslinger, “She had a restaurant when we were kids, and she worked in restaurants all our lives, so we have kind of been in or around the restaurant business our whole lives.”
It wasn’t long after their food truck started to develop they wanted a place to anchor down permanently. After six months of searching the Eslingers decided on a location in Kingsport, which they called Midway Social.
“One of our dreams after doing that was to have a place where somebody could come get a burger, go sit down, and have a beer,” Eslinger said. “That evolved into Midway Social. That’s our home base for our food truck now.”
Midway Social is a destination for visitors to enjoy food truck vendors, beers and entertainment. Their own food truck remains in the rotation of visiting food trucks, which is most notably known for their burgers. The Smashed Tri-Cities food truck has four choices of double patty burgers. They have just recently added chicken tenders and giant cookies to the menu as well.
Eslinger shared how their combined passion for craft beer led them into this venture. They currently have eight beers on tap, including one that they reserve for local beers only. Patrons can choose between the beer on tap or their rotating selection of cans and bottles.
Looking ahead, Midway Social will host a grand opening June 16. They hope to have specials on burgers and beers that whole weekend to encourage people to stop by and see what they are about.
After opening weekend, Midway Social will be open on Fridays and Saturdays. They are located at 5334 Fort Henry Drive. For more information and their operating hours, call 423-426-2006 or email smashedtc@gmail.com.