KINGSPORT – Justin and Corinne Carrabello moved from California to Kingsport during the pandemic for a new beginning with their culinary program.
The Carrabello family started off teaching cooking classes to a homeschool co-op program with dollar store cooking equipment in 2018. It was a combination of Justin Carrabello’s restaurant industry experience and Corinne Cabello’s passion for education that led to what is now known today as Atlas Culinary Concepts.
They settled in Kingsport at the end of 2020 and held their first cooking class there in January 2022. Justin Carrabello said Kingsport “checked all the boxes” for what they were looking for in a new location.
“Everyone's been so nice, things are much slower,” said Justin Carrabello. “Everyone takes their time here. And we really appreciate that kind of lifestyle.”
After a year of searching, the couple accidentally discovered their new spot. Justin Carrabello said they drove by the Dobyns-Taylor Warehouse several times and asked who owned the building and if he could see the inside of it.
Atlas Culinary Concepts offers classes on a rotating schedule. This month, the program offers classes for making sushi, pretzels, ravioli and pizza, taught by Justin Carrebello. Class levels range from teen to adult, with some offered to families.
The “Sip and Cook” class series allows adult participants to bring their own alcohol to enjoy while they learn how to make these foods from scratch. Attendees can enjoy the food on site or take it home with them.
Their Italian Dinner Experience gives participants the opportunity to make their own ravioli with scratch-made sauce and focaccia bread created by Justin Carrabello.
According to Corinne Carrabello, the community has been very supportive of their business. Corinne and Justin Carrabello said they appreciate how the Kingsport community has shown their support throughout the entire process.
“A lot of downtown people come here, like other business owners,” Justin Carrabello said. “The downtown Kingsport community is so supportive, they're awesome.”
Currently, Atlas Culinary Concepts is one of two current tenants inside the Dobyns-Taylor Warehouse ahead of the upcoming renovation plans. Justin Carrabello said he is excited about what these changes will bring for their business, but doesn’t anticipate any challenges for their existing business. Their goal to help teach others to become more self-sufficient still remains the same.
“Well, primarily why we started was because we wanted people to be able to cook for themselves,” said Corinne Carrabello. “While our classes may be a little more entertainment based here, we still really want those skills to be taught and for people to be self-sufficient, and be able to not have to rely on easy food, like fast food and things like that.”
Most of their classes are offered on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, accommodating up to eight to ten people per class. Classes range from $25 to $50 per person. Registration for classes can be completed through their website.
Atlas Culinary Concepts is located at 325 Clinchfield Street, across from Food City. For more information about their business and class schedule, visit https://www.atlasculinaryconcepts.com/.