KINGSPORT — Carolyn Kestner has always had a heart for saving, protecting and nurturing animals. With her new shop Mystic Kitty, she hopes to help take care of the stray cat population in Kingsport.
Kestner, owner of Mystic Kitty, shared how the shop name is inspired by the first stray cat she took in at 19 named Mystic.
“This little black kitten with these giant ears showed up on the front porch,” said Kestner. “I'm from Florida, so he was killing lizards. I had him for 13 years.”
ABOUT THE SHOP
Her shop will temporarily start off inside Cherie’s Boutique on Broad Street. There, she will sell bags, tapestries, shirts and stickers themed around “all things moon, meow and mushroom.”
“I think it's a great location and there's a lot of foot traffic,” Kestner said. “I've sold three tapestries right out the window, and I'm not even officially open yet. I respect her as a business woman and, and I just thought this would be a great space to start out.”
While she is originally from Florida, Kestner has lived in Kingsport for the past 13 years. Her parents were from the area and she spent many summers in the Model City.
“I'd never seen a pregnant cat or kittens in the road until I moved here,” said Kestner. “I'd never experienced that until I moved here. It just seems like every year it gets worse.”
GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY
She is passionate about helping cover the spay and neuter costs for the stray cats in her community, specifically in Lynn Garden. Kestner said even after years of taking care of the stray cats on her street, the situation doesn’t seem to be improving.
According to Kestner, at least 25% of the profits made at Mystic Kitty will go towards covering spay and neuter costs. She said the process of getting spayed, an exam and shots can cost anywhere from $400 to $500.
“It's one of the ways that I have come up with to help fund spay and neuters, help the animals and the different rescues and shelters,” Kestner mentioned. “I'm going to start with my community. I'm going to be selfish with this one because there were five litters born just on my street and everybody in my neighborhood is really overwhelmed. So I want to start fixing the ones in my direct community.”
Along with Mystic Kitty, she also runs Rescuegrams Tri-Cities, which is also known as Little Paws and Petals. She has recently brought animals from local shelters to local businesses across the Tri-Cities. Her first two events garnered eight kittens adoptions and $1,100 donated to the hosting nonprofit organizations.
OFFICIALLY OPENING SOON
Kestner plans to celebrate the grand opening of Mystic Kitty during Downtown Kingsport’s Shop & Hop on Thursday, Aug. 3. She will also offer a 10% discount for her shop to all the servers working in restaurants of downtown Kingsport.
The items sold in her shop are curated from her own selections over the past few months and from local artists. There will be promotions, giveaways and kittens available for adoption at the grand opening.