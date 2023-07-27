KINGSPORT — Carolyn Kestner has always had a heart for saving, protecting and nurturing animals. With her new shop Mystic Kitty, she hopes to help take care of the stray cat population in Kingsport.

Kestner, owner of Mystic Kitty, shared how the shop name is inspired by the first stray cat she took in at 19 named Mystic.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you