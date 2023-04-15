Clean energy credits and funding discussion - Tim Kaine

Virginia U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine met with state and federal energy and economic development officials and local business and government representatives Friday in Big Stone Gap. The discussion centered on new tax credits and funding for clean energy projects in energy economy-based communities as in Southwest Virginia.

 Mike Still/Kingsport Times News

BIG STONE GAP — Southwest Virginia may be poised for a chance at billions in federal clean energy tax credits and associated project development funds, but the region’s businesses and union officials are concerned whether they will help the area’s industries and union jobs.

That was the range of messages that Virginia U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine got Friday after a more than two-hour informational meeting at Mountain Empire Community College Friday.

