BIG STONE GAP — Southwest Virginia may be poised for a chance at billions in federal clean energy tax credits and associated project development funds, but the region’s businesses and union officials are concerned whether they will help the area’s industries and union jobs.
That was the range of messages that Virginia U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine got Friday after a more than two-hour informational meeting at Mountain Empire Community College Friday.
Kaine, on the last day of a three-day tour of the region, heard presentations by officials from the Virginia Department of Energy, federal Department of Energy and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership on provisions in the federal Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Virginia Energy Economic Development Manager Dan Kestner said the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will provide $342 million in Abandoned Mine Land funds to Virginia over 15 years. While Virginia has received annual allotments in recent years, he said the BIL-boosted program can help make emergency repairs at former mine sites and then make the sites ready for economic development uses.
Kestner said the AML Economic Recovery fund has already helped move forward projects like the Minder Gap Data Center solar panel farm and the multi-locality Project Intersection commercial site development as well as construction-ready sites in Russell and Dickenson counties.
Brian Anderson, director of the federal Department of Energy’s interagency working group on revitalizing energy-based communities, said the BIL provides approximately $100 billion for investment in transportation, broadband, clean water and energy infrastructure. Another $4 billion or more in tax credit funding has been included to develop clean energy efforts in areas affected by coal mine or fossil fuel power plant closures since 1999.
Anderson said the tax credits start with a base 30% credit for qualifying clean energy projects with bonus credits that can raise the overall credit in some cases to 70%. Local businesses that manufacture components used in solar, wind or other clean energy equipment can also apply for the credits.
Virginia Economic Development Partnership managers Kevin Farrelly and Alex Taylor joined Anderson in encouraging local government and development agencies to keep in contact with the DOE and VEDP about potential development projects and how the state and federal agencies can find ways to combine credits and other funding for eligible projects.
Labor issues entered Friday’s discussion from three meeting participants. James Gibbs, at-large UMWA International vice president, said he was concerned about how unions would be included in job creation from energy development besides just project construction.
Melanie Protti-Lawrence, co-owner of Tazewell County-based fabrication company Lawrence Brothers, and West Virginia-based manufacturer AMR PEMCO official Jason Breeding said they were concerned that local companies might be crowded out of the competition for BIL/IRA credits and funding because of a tight labor market in the coalfields region.
Protti-Lawrence and Breeding said their companies have high demand for their products for the region’s energy industry but not enough skilled labor to meet that demand. While the panel of officials earlier pointed to community colleges as a labor training resource, the two business owners both said they have looked at setting up their own training schools to fill their needs for skilled welders and other trades.
Breeding said he was worried that larger manufacturing companies would move into the coalfields to take advantage of the clean energy credits and funding, strip local companies of their staff and bring in outside workers to fill remaining labor needs.
Local firms have local roots and want to remain in the region, Protti-Lawrence said, but the labor situation hamstrings their competitiveness.
Kaine acknowledged Virginia community colleges’ limitations in filling demand for skilled manufacturing workers, in part because traditional federal financial aid such as Pell grants can be used only for traditional college degree paths and not technical training programs. Changing the Pell grant program requirements could open up shorter, more intensive technical programs to meet local firms’ labor needs.
“We still treat career technical education as if it’s second-class,” said Kaine, adding that such training does not require a bachelor’s degree college track.
“We’ve raised more questions than we’ve answered,” Kaine said. “There never is an opportunity without a challenge.”