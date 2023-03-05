For 75 years, your Kingsport Chamber has served as the voice and champion of the business community.
This vibrant organization was created to promote and protect the interests of business owners and budding entrepreneurs. Each of your Kingsport Chamber’s many award-winning programs offers numerous marketing opportunities for companies to promote their brands and gain significant visibility in the community.
Membership in your Kingsport Chamber brings many benefits, including: promotional opportunities, access to potential customers, chances to network and build relationships, engagement with key business and civic leaders, and opportunities to get involved in the community…all resulting in potential sales growth for your business.
In 2022, your Kingsport Chamber celebrated its 75th year. The theme for the year-long celebration, which included numerous celebratory events and marketing activities, was: “75 Years of Excellence: Honoring the Past — Celebrating the Present — Building the Future!”
Your Kingsport Chamber embodies this mantra every day with its mission of providing and promoting a strong and viable business environment for Kingsport.
As 2023 begins, your Kingsport Chamber is again poised and ready to serve the business community.
The following is an excerpt from the remarks of Ramona Jackson, 2023 Kingsport Chamber chair and the general manager of the MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort & Convention Center, at the State of Your Kingsport Chamber Holiday Breakfast in December 2022 as she showcased some of the organization’s plans for the coming year.
“I am so honored and excited to be the next board chair of your Kingsport Chamber,” Jackson commented. “It’s humbling to hold the same position as those inspiring leaders who have given this very same address in our Kingsport Chamber’s 75-year history.
“As we look ahead into 2023 — your Kingsport Chamber’s 76th year — please know we will continue to build upon the mission and tradition of this great organization as was so well defined in the 75-year celebration mantra: ‘honoring the past — celebrating the present — and building the future.’
“We honor our past by continuing the legacies of those leaders who have gone before us to be the very best leaders we can be for our Kingsport Chamber and our home city of Kingsport.
“We’ll celebrate the present by continuing to host numerous events that are fun and that provide networking opportunities for our members; we will promote Kingsport as a destination of choice for both the leisure and business traveler and will attract visitors to our city for sports tournaments, conferences and conventions; continue to be the protector of key business legislation; encourage healthy living and lifestyles that make a difference in the lives of our residents and in our businesses; recruit families to Kingsport to make it their home; host another Fun Fest; market and promote our wonderful downtown; and be here first and foremost for our members by providing numerous opportunities for our members to market and promote their products and services.
“We’ll build our future by creating the workforce of tomorrow; championing key education initiatives; developing leaders who hold our community in trust; supporting green and sustainability endeavors; and supporting our members in every way imaginable so they can grow and add to our economy.
“We will continue to be the voice and protector of business … particularly small businesses … as we will again sponsor and promote the critical ‘Be Loyal – Buy Local’ efforts.”
The above plans barely skim the surface of all your Kingsport Chamber does for this community and the businesses who reside here.
Join today to grow your business and support this community.
To become a member, visit KingsportChamber.org or contact Stephanie Hernandez, Kingsport Chamber membership events director, at (423) 392-8805 or via email at shernandez@kingsportchamber.org.
about the KINGSPORT CHAMBER
The Kingsport Chamber is composed of two nonprofit organizations: the Kingsport Chamber Foundation 501(c)(3) and Kingsport Chamber of Commerce 501(c)(6).
The Kingsport Chamber Foundation manages, promotes, supports and assists a number of charitable, educational, environmental, leadership, quality of life and wellness programs that have a tremendous impact on the Kingsport community.
Programs of the Kingsport Chamber Foundation include: Communications & Development; Downtown Concert Series; Downtown Kingsport Association; Education & Workforce Development; Fun Fest; Healthy Kingsport; Keep Kingsport Beautiful; Kingsport Leadership Programs (ENCORE Refresher – Senior leadership program, LeadDEI, Leadership Kingsport, PEAK Young Professionals, S.C.R.E.A.M.! Middle School Leadership, and S.H.O.U.T.!® Youth Leadership); Kingsport Office of Small Business Development & Entrepreneurship (KOSBE); Move to Kingsport; Santa Train; Tennessee/Virginia Scholars; and Visit Kingsport.
The Kingsport Chamber of Commerce’s mission is to utilize resources and focus efforts on enhancing a strong and viable business environment for the Kingsport area.
Programs of the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce include: Communications & Development; Government Relations; and Membership. The Kingsport Chamber of Commerce has nearly 1,000 members.
For more information on the Kingsport Chamber, go to KingsportChamber.org or call (423) 392-8800. We’re social too; follow us on our Facebook page, Your Kingsport Chamber, our Twitter account, @kptchamber, on Instagram, LinkedIn or our YouTube channel.